Traditions of America Debuts "Next Generation" Resort-Style Clubhouse Complex

BERWYN, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions of America, the national leader in 55+ lifestyle communities, continues to innovate its amenity offerings with an all-new, "next generation" Clubhouse design. The luxury resort-caliber Clubhouse plan is at the front of the pack for 55+ consumers in its scale, design, finishes and amenities.

The Clubhouse - Traditions of America at West Brandywine (PRNewswire)

At a recent Clubhouse Grand Opening at the Traditions of America at West Brandywine community in Chester County, Pennsylvania, the impressive Clubhouse complex was debuted to residents and customers. No detail was overlooked in the 8,000 square foot Clubhouse, which is fully-loaded with a heated outdoor pool and spa, tennis and pickleball courts, fitness center, yoga studio, sports bar and lounge, putting green, billiards, wine tasting room, golf simulator, dog grooming room, coffee lounge, outdoor grilling area, and club room. With a dedicated, full-time Lifestyle Director, Traditions of America residents benefit from a comprehensive social calendar of activities, clubs, and organized trips. This robust amenity package is unrivaled in the 55+ market on the East Coast, where Traditions of America is the dominant 55+ builder, and 2022 winner of NAHB's 55+ Builder of the Year.

Designed in collaboration with KTGY Architecture & Planning of Irvine, California, the newly-envisioned Clubhouse represents an all-new look with a mix of two siding colors, transom windows, interior millwork, accent lighting specific to unique gathering areas, elegant archways, and textured vertical feature walls for sensorial interest.

Traditions of America Clubhouses are scaled to a particular community's size. They range from 4,500 square feet to 11,000 square feet at its largest community in the South Hills of Pittsburgh: Traditions of America at Southpointe. The Clubhouse at Southpointe, a community of 352 single-family homes, will make its grand opening debut this summer. Tradition's newest community in Chesterfield, Virginia - where site improvements have commenced and sales will soon be underway - also features the latest, innovative Clubhouse design. Traditions of America at Chesterfield, a 234 single-family home community, marks the builder's highly anticipated entry into the Richmond, Virginia suburbs.

Take a virtual 3D tour of the new generation of Clubhouse Design at Traditions of America: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KkeR5KWB9AX&ts=5

For more information on Traditions of America, visit https://www.traditionsofamerica.com

Email: info@traditionsofamerica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/traditions-of-america

The Clubhouse - Traditions of America at West Brandywine (PRNewswire)

The Clubhouse - Traditions of America at Green Pond (PRNewswire)

Traditions of America (PRNewsfoto/Traditions of America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Traditions of America