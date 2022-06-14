Enter to Win a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor with a Donation to Team Jack Foundation

ATKINSON, Neb., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Jack Foundation, a Nebraska-based 501©3 nonprofit, is presenting a sweepstakes for your chance to win a rare 418hp 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor! Entering the sweepstakes is easy, with no donation necessary. However, additional entry tickets can be gained by donating to Team Jack. Donate $25 and receive 13 entries, $50 for 32 entries, etc. Use promo code BRONCO25 for an additional 25% more entries. Visit https://www.tapkat.org/team-jack-foundation-inc/o584l5?promo=BRONCO25 to enter. The drawing will be held on February 25, 2023, at the 10th Annual Team Jack Gala and all proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit childhood brain cancer research.

The all-new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was designed and engineered by Ford Performance to be the world's first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV capable of highway speed desert-dune conquering and Baja rock crawling. The Bronco Raptor is equipped with elite off-road technology and hardware.

Ford CEO Jim Farley stated, "The idea for Bronco Raptor was an Ultra4 racing-inspired Bronco built for high-speed off-roading & extreme rock crawling. The target was 400 horsepower. Now it's official: 418hp + 440lbs-ft of torque!"

To build the world's first Ultra4-inspired SUV, Ford Performance set the bar high. Bronco Raptor had to be even faster and bring more off-road capability, agility, and maneuverability than Bronco already delivers. According to Car and Driver magazine, "hardcore enthusiasts will crave its incredible performance."

About Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation's mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease affects nearly 5,000 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on childhood brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $10.2 million for pediatric brain cancer research and has invested in twelve research projects nationally. The Foundation will continue working with world renowned researchers, directly, to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives. To learn more about Team Jack, visit www.teamjackfoundation.org.

