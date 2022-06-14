Eurocine Vaccines expands its portfolio with a therapeutic HSV-2 vaccine candidate

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurocine Vaccines AB ("Eurocine Vaccines") hereby announces that the company has entered into a research and collaboration agreement with Redbiotec AG ("Redbiotec"). The agreement gives Eurocine Vaccines the exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize vaccine candidates against Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2, HSV-2, based on the technologies developed by Redbiotec.

The agreement covers both an mRNA and a protein-based technology, its documentation and patents within the field of HSV-2. By entering this agreement, all activities related to the development, manufacture and commercialization until an out-licensing agreement with a third party is signed, will be managed and financed by Eurocine Vaccines.

The proceeds from any future out-licensing or granting of rights to third parties shall be shared between Eurocine Vaccines and Redbiotec, dependent on the project´s development stage at which the agreement with the third party is entered. Redbiotec has a right to royalties on Eurocine Vaccines´ net sales of an approved HSV-2 vaccine, should such sales arise.

"I am very pleased that we have added this promising candidate to our portfolio, especially given the impressive scientific development of the therapeutic vaccine made to this point by Redbiotec," says CEO Hans Arwidsson, Eurocine Vaccines. The candidate is perfectly in line with our portfolio strategy, Dr. Arwidsson adds.

Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2 is a sexually transmitted disease that affects about half a billion people worldwide according to WHO. Implications that follow include painful genital blisters and/or ulcers, depression resulting from the negative impact on quality of life and sexual relationships, increased risk of HIV, neurological disabilities due to neonatal herpes and in rare cases, encephalitis. Presently treated mainly by antivirals, no effective therapeutic vaccine is available on the market today.

"We are very content to have engaged Eurocine Vaccines for the leap ahead, taking our novel HSV-2 candidates from innovation towards a potential blockbuster. Eurocine Vaccines has proven to be one of the few vaccine experts who are engaged, committed and able to do just that," says Christian Schaub, co-founder and CEO of Redbiotec.

Redbiotec is a private biotech company located near Zürich, Switzerland, founded in 2006. With an expertise in complex proteins and microbial engineering, Redbiotec has a successful track record in collaborating with pharma companies in the field of vaccines (e.g. Redvax, a Redbiotec spin-off, acquired by Pfizer). Redbiotec is now working on several projects including proteins for the food industry and proteins and genetic materials for the pharma and biotech industry. https://www.redbiotec.ch/

Immediate action points following the signing of this agreement include;

Planning the forthcoming development, including preclinical and clinical studies, documentation, patents and business development along with active marketing.

Deciding which technology to pursue – the mRNA or protein-based vaccine candidate.

Evaluate the potential of a prophylactic HSV-2 vaccine to follow the development of this therapeutic vaccine, and the potential synergies of these two.

Read more about our development process, how we bridge the gap between innovation and market: https://www.eurocine-vaccines.com/bridging-the-gap/

