Grand Wailea Shakes Up Maui's Music Scene with Celebrated Los Angeles Venue, Hotel Cafe

Launching July 3, the two iconic brands will collaborate to bring well-known artists to Maui through an ongoing live performance series

MAUI, Hawaii, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Wailea – an iconic resort nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Maui's Wailea Beach – is proud to partner with one of Los Angeles' most iconic music venues and entertainment industry institutions, Hotel Cafe. The two renowned brands will collaborate to bring a series of exciting live performances to Maui, kicking off with special summer performances from GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Kevin Garrett (July 3) and singer-songwriter Rozzi (July 30)—along with more to be announced. Grand Wailea and Hotel Cafe will continue this special music series throughout the year, with upcoming performances in the fall and during the festive season.

"We are thrilled to bring Hotel Cafe to Hawaii for the first time ever, combining the venue's famed live performances with the stunning natural beauty of our island," said Managing Director JP Oliver. "With this new music series, we envision Grand Wailea as a gathering place for guests and locals to join together in experiencing these unique performances that cannot be found anywhere else on Maui."

This summer, guests can experience the intimacy and artistry of Hotel Cafe performances among Grand Wailea's breathtaking ocean views, authentic cultural roots, and ideal beachside location, making it the perfect setting for Hotel Cafe's renowned live performances. Guests can grab a pre-show bite at the Grand Wailea's pop-up style food truck Aloha Trick Pony, and post-performance, visit the newly revitalized Botero Lounge which offers an array of curated cocktails.

Known for his soulful vocals and lush instrumentation, Kevin Garrett will perform some of his hit songs on July 3 as the sun sets over Grand Wailea's Chapel Lawn. On July 30, singer-songwriter Rozzi, who performed a sold-out arena tour supporting Maroon 5, will bring her smoky, full-bodied vocals to the resort. Fans can immerse themselves in the Grand Wailea experience by following the artists on social media as they showcase all the resort has to offer, including traditional outrigger canoe tours, unique cultural experiences, the resort's famed lu'au, and more. All artists will also curate special playlists available exclusively for Grand Wailea guests.

"We are always looking for ways to share the intimate Hotel Cafe experience and to promote music discovery, and this partnership with Grand Wailea is the perfect opportunity to do so," said Marko Shafer, Founder of Hotel Cafe. "We are longtime fans and repeat guests of the resort, and we look forward to bringing this collaborative series to life this summer."

Hotel Cafe has been celebrating the live music experience for over 20 years, offering an intimate venue for a star-studded list of musicians and artists. By hosting early career performances from names like Adele, Katy Perry, The Lumineers, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Coldplay, and many more, it has been labeled a breakout room for many independent artists.

In addition to the live performance, guests can celebrate the Fourth of July by immersing in authentic Hawaiian culture at Grand Wailea's signature Lū'au, featuring traditional ceremonies, dishes including poi, kālua pig, and poke, and interactive performances showcasing the myths and legends of Maui.

To purchase tickets for Kevin Garrett's July 3 performance and book a room during this time, please visit https://www.grandwailea.com/events.

About Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

The iconic resort consistently ranks among the world's best in leading travel and consumer reports. Nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Wailea Beach, Grand Wailea provides a range of vacation experiences: open spaces for the active vacationer, beauty and seclusion for romantic getaways, and family fun with rope swings and a jungle-style river pool. Guests also have access to a new, intimate spa experience Mōhalu by Spa Grande, as well as eight restaurants, including the award-winning "Best of Maui" Humuhumunukunukuapua'a. Accommodation options include Grand Wailea's 776 rooms and suites and an enclave of 51 luxury villas Ho`olei at Grand Wailea ranging from 3,200 to 4,000 sq. ft., located nearby with access to Grand Wailea amenities. For reservations and information on what is currently available/open on property, please call 1-800-888-6100 or visit www.grandwailea.com

About Hotel Cafe

From fostering a close-knit circle of local singer-songwriters and bands, to hosting well-known music icons opting for a more intimate setting, the Hotel Cafe has been celebrating the live music experience for over 20 years. And over these past two decades, the club has played host to nearly 25,000 performances in front of over a million fans. With early career performances from names like Adele, Katy Perry, The Lumineers, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Leon Bridges, Haim, Mumford and Sons, Lord Huron and many others, the venue has been labeled a break-out room for independent and burgeoning artists. Many of these artists surrounding the Hotel Cafe regard it as home at some point in their career, much in the spirit of the Laurel Canyon music scene from the 1970s.

The venue itself is located in the Cahuenga Corridor in the center of Hollywood, CA. With a capacity of only 300 people, the vibe is intimate, yet bustles with the artistic community that survives by it as much contributes to it. It is a genuine listening room, where the performance on stage takes precedent. The Hotel Cafe is also more than just a music venue, however. It is an internationally known entity whose name has top-lined tours and music festivals from coast to coast in the US, UK and Europe. But most importantly, the Hotel Cafe is a community of discovery. Whether musicians or music fans, all realize this carefully curated roster of talent is no aberration; it is consistent, cultured and begs attention. Everyone who sets foot in Hotel Cafe is part of something special.

