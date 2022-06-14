Ricoh empowers mid-market businesses with new integrated marketing services to help grow business and optimize budgets

EXTON, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced, a suite of marketing services and technologies that enable medium-sized organizations in healthcare, financial services, retail, and higher education to efficiently execute marketing campaigns and improve customer communications. It is complemented by solutions such as asset development and distribution, interactive media, and communication and composition technology that drive continuous innovation, effective marketing programs, and critical business outcomes. The Ricoh marketing services suite also provides visibility into campaign results and engagement to equip businesses with an in-depth understanding of performance. The services allow users to optimize campaigns in real-time to effectively reach customers and prospects to drive business growth and optimize budgets.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Research shows that 80% of consumers are more likely to make a purchase when brands offer personalized experiences. Ricoh's holistic approach to marketing services marries advanced technology with expertise in digital, experiential and personalized communications. This methodology gives customers the competitive advantage of an additional team of marketing experts to manage projects and initiatives, freeing up internal teams for more strategic pursuits.

Campaign success has had a significant impact to bottom lines. Tami Reese, Operations Manager, Design & Print Center, Intermountain Healthcare said: "With Ricoh, we've been able to bring in roughly $1 million in rogue spending. Their suite of marketing services enables us to measure our customer SLAs and with that assessment, we've improved our processes to drive greater customer satisfaction. Working with Ricoh is worth its weight in gold."

Ricoh's suite of marketing services comprises a comprehensive and fully integrated approach, including a customized assessment, tailored consulting, and extensive campaign management, as well as flexible service consumption models with billed hours for ultimate adaptability in scope and duration of contracted services, coupled with cloud-based or on-premise software solutions.

"As the number of communication channels have expanded, our goal is to help customers efficiently develop and execute integrated marketing campaigns that effectively meet consumer expectations for always-on and omni-channel information," said Derrick Rankin, Vice President, Professional Services, Software & Strategic Solutions, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Ricoh helps fill a critical void for organizations that don't have the staff or resources to design, implement and project manage branding, communication campaigns or promotions."

Ricoh's marketing services suite is designed for mid-sized businesses, in-plants in healthcare, higher education, financial services, and retail markets, as well as creative services, corporate marketing teams, and communications organizations. Commercial printers can also benefit from this new offering, expanding marketing services to their end customers.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2022 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

