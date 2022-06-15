CCIG continues growth in the U.S. with Southwest expansion

Leader in insurance solutions opens new location in Austin, Texas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG, a leader in Risk Management and Insurance solutions for business and individual clients nationwide, is expanding its services to the Southwest with the opening of a new location in Austin, Texas.

CCIG specializes in construction and real estate insurance protection. Their Insurance Program Design Team and their Risk Management Team help clients secure the right insurance protection, reduce risk exposures and manage the claims that do occur.

"It's a full package for the client. Businesses and individuals face an ever-changing landscape of exposures and risk, and CCIG is in the best position to help them address those challenges," said Brook Mahoney, Founder and CEO of CCIG. "Businesses and families throughout the Southwest now have easy access to our Risk Management Team, our insurance networks and Advisors who will help them minimize potential losses at a competitive price. We look forward to introducing our services to the families and businesses of Texas out of our new office in Austin."

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., CCIG's evolving landscape creates an opportunity for them to transform not only how buyers receive and understand their healthcare, but how they use and pay for that care.

"We recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to insurance or employee benefits," said Andrew Mahoney, President of CCIG. "We are the curious broker because we fully engage with clients helping them identify exactly what they need and how to apply a wide array of employee benefit solutions. With an office in Austin, we can offer hands-on care to more individuals who need assistance in navigating the healthcare space."

For more information about CCIG, please visit https://thinkccig.com/.

About CCIG

Since 1985, CCIG is a fiercely independent, rapidly growing insurance brokerage, delivering risk management and insurance solutions to their clients. They represent clients nationally and have offices in Denver, CO and Austin, TX. Living up to their "curious broker" philosophy, their Advisors are relentlessly focused on understanding the needs and evolving landscape within their respective industry verticals. CCIG has an award-winning culture, being named Max Performer of the Year and a "Best Practices" Insurance Broker by The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. CCIG lives by the acronym of RISE: Relationships, Innovation, Strategy, Excellence and this is the foundation on which all decisions are made.

