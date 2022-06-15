Juice Technology Establishes Juice Power AG, Generates Hydropower Energy for Real-Time EV Consumption

Eros Electric Merges with Juice Technology to Further Sustainable Electromobility and Expand Access to Hydropowered Green Energy for Real-Time Use

BACHENBÜLACH, Switzerland , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in portable chargers for electric cars, today announced the founding of Juice Power AG. Demonstrating a clear commitment to sustainable electromobility, Juice Technology formed Juice Power as a result of a merger with Eros Electric, an independent association that has been supplying clean energy, around the clock, to power the electric vehicles.

Eros Electric was founded in 2016 by Juice Technology AG Founder and CEO Christoph Erni and Jörg Huwyler, Head of Hydropower and Biomass at Axpo. It features sub-participations in two classic hydroelectric power stations, Frisal and Eglisau. Now, as it merges with Juice Technology to form Juice Power, it is expanding access to ecological energy generation from renewable sources which generate power at the same time the energy is drawn during the charging process.

"The demand from drivers of electric cars for energy from demonstrably green production is increasing unabatedly," said Erni. "If we want to charge our cars using green energy in real time, we must make use of green sources of energy which can be regulated, such as hydropower."

According to Erni, incorporating energy generation is only the next logical step in developing electromobility. "We always say: 'Sustainable mobility starts with sustainable charging infrastructure.' But this is only the beginning. This is why we are now going one step further. The electric car, the charging station and the energy to charge the car's battery must be viewed as inseparable components of an overall concept. Electromobility as a whole will only be more ecological once everything is generated and powered with as few emissions as possible, from start to finish."

Juice Technology's Commitment to Sustainability

For Juice Technology, ecological activity is not just about getting rid of exhaust emissions. Juice's commitment began with the planting of trees to offset the CO 2 produced when manufacturing and transporting charging stations. Now, the company is going even further with the production of as much green energy as is required for drivers of electric cars. In this way, every journey should be CO 2 -neutral, at the very least. Even those who are already purchasing green energy can overcompensate for their carbon footprint by embracing the real-time use of hydropower.

For more information about Juice Technology visit https://en.juice-world.com/forest. For more information about the US subsidiary visit https://www.juice-americas.com/.

Juice has entered the North American market with a version of the in Europe most popular portable wall charger Juice Booster 2 specially developed for this region – the J+ BOOSTER 2.

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to www.juice-world.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Juice Americas

Juice Americas Inc. headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is part of the Juice Group, the globally active Swiss producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. Juice Americas is responsible for the North American market, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Juice has entered the North American market with a version of the in Europe most popular portable wall charger Juice Booster 2 specially developed for this region – the J+ BOOSTER 2. For more information, visit: www.juice-americas.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Juice

704-664-2170

ejones@avistapr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Juice Technology