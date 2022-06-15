LandSouth Breaks Ground on Integra Wharf at Battery Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has started construction on Integra Wharf at Battery Creek, a high-end upscale multifamily development in Port Royal, SC.

The developer for Integra Wharf at Battery Creek is Integra Land Company. This development continues the long-time collaboration and partnership between Integra Land Company and LandSouth Construction. Integra Wharf at Battery Creek is scheduled for completion in Spring 2024.

"As always, we are thrilled to again partner with Integra Land Company to bring an exciting new vision to life," shared James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "Port Royal and Beaufort, SC are fast-growing areas, and we are excited to bring much-needed luxury living to this beautiful area."

The LandSouth project manager for Integra Wharf at Battery Creek is Tyler Smith and David Kay is the superintendent. The architecture firm for Integra Wharf at Battery Creek is FMK Architects.

Integra Wharf at Battery Creek will have 12 garden-style, three story buildings, each with 18 units. Residents will be able to choose from 7 floor plans with one, two, or three bedrooms. Integra Wharf at Battery Creek will also offer two garage buildings and one boat storage building. Amenities at Integra Wharf will include a waterfront clubhouse and pool with a dock stretching into Battery Creek. Residents will also enjoy a dog park, walking paths, and large meeting spaces. Integra Wharf at Battery Creek will boast beautiful waterfront views and proximity to all Port Royal and Beaufort have to offer.

"It's great to get started on the construction of such an amazing development like Integra Wharf at Battery Creek," stated Tyler Smith, the LandSouth project manager. "Integra Land Company develops amazing multifamily communities, and I am excited to help bring upscale living to the Port Royal and Beaufort area.'

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Integra Wharf at Battery Creek. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Kaley Robinson, (904) 760-3188, or visit www.landsouth.com.

View original content:

SOURCE LandSouth Construction