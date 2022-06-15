TriNet Announces Two Key Executive Appointments: Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Jay Venkat and Chief Technology Officer Jeff Hayward

Venkat and Hayward to join TriNet June 30

DUBLIN, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced two major additions to the TriNet executive leadership team. Effective June 30, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Jay Venkat and Chief Technology Officer Jeff Hayward will be charged with spearheading TriNet's goal to leverage technology to meet the evolving needs of its SMB customers. Both positions report directly to TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield.

"I am thrilled that Jay and Jeff are joining the TriNet team in these key senior leadership roles," said Goldfield. "Adding two trailblazing executives to our strong leadership team solidifies our position in the marketplace as the pre-eminent solution for small and medium-size businesses, leveraging both the professional employer organization (PEO) construct as well as our industry leading and proprietary human capital management (HCM) platform."

Venkat is a subject matter expert in digital and technology transformation, including agile ways of working and large-scale re-platforming. He has extensive experience in digitizing customer journeys and working side by side with CTOs in transforming the technology function. He comes to TriNet from Boston Consulting Group, where he spent the majority of his two-decade career, and where he currently leads the Technology, Media and Telecom practice area in North America, as well as the Firm's San Francisco and Silicon Valley Offices. As CDIO, Venkat will be responsible for TriNet's strategy, products, transformation, and cybersecurity functions.

"Having worked with TriNet in a consulting role for more than 10 years, I have witnessed, first-hand, their exponential yet strategic growth, continuous innovation to stay abreast of customer demands and relentless pursuit of building a sustaining organization that puts people first," said Venkat. "This is an exciting time to be at TriNet and to be working for such a crucial customer base as SMBs."

Hayward is an award-winning global technology and engineering executive who brings to TriNet more than 25 years of experience, most recently as Senior Vice President of Product Engineering for Airline Solutions at Sabre, a software and technology company that powers the global travel industry. He has also held leadership roles both domestically and internationally for leading technology companies Unisys, Dell EMC and others. His track record includes successfully leading dispersed teams to meet enterprise-level goals, transforming multibillion-dollar portfolios and optimizing organizational effectiveness across a variety of interdependent components.

Hayward will be responsible for overseeing technology throughout the organization, including driving a large-scale technical transformation to enable the future state of the PEO platform.

"I am excited about the opportunity in front of us to positively impact entrepreneurial success by meeting the challenges of a workplace landscape being redefined by technology," said Hayward. "It is a pivotal moment for TriNet customers and other SMBs and it is with great enthusiasm that I jump into this extraordinary opportunity. I look forward to having a hand in creating an amazing future for TriNet, my new colleagues and the customers we serve."

