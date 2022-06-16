4C is a "Must See" for CenturionCARES Customers!

CARES developers and Super-Users come together to "foresee" software innovation.

WAUKESHA, Wis. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturionCARES, Inc., is pleased to announce the return of their popular customer conference, 4C. The CenturionCARES Customer Conference: 4C22 will take place August 10th -12th at the historic Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva, WI. CenturionCARES is a leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and contact center software and systems integration.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, host venue for 4C22: The CenturionCARES Customer Conference. (PRNewswire)

4C brings together users of CARES Contact Center software and CARES Interactive Voice Response along with expert CARES technicians and developers. The highly interactive users group attracts a variety of I.T. professionals, Call Center and Operations Managers, and C-Level Executives. Through 2 ½ days of in-depth CARES training, educational tracks, product updates, and interactive roundtables, CARES users help each other discover ways to optimize their CARES investments and help their organizations deliver exceptional service experiences.

Sessions at this year's 4C will address several emerging industry issues. Keynote speaker Rick Gallegos will present The Great Retention, remedies for remote workforce issues including maintaining company culture, psychological safety, and mental health, in order to retain top employees. Danny Exum, CIO of Wiregrass Electric Cooperative will share valuable insights in his presentation of Ransomware and Incident Response. CenturionCARES executives Kirk Wormington and Paul Wysocki will update attendees on new CARES features and enhancements, as well as customer-focused process improvements undertaken since the pandemic shutdown.

Even with such a packed agenda, 4C offers attendees plenty of opportunity for networking and story-swapping with fellow CARES users. The bright Wisconsin summer days and beautiful surroundings of Lake Geneva are sure to provide a relaxed and comfortable setting, ensuring the time there will be both memorable and well-spent.

CEO Kirk Wormington explained, "CenturionCARES is a family company guided by family values, and 4C is our family reunion. It's a chance to see old and new friends, share some fun, and help each other be the best that we can be."

