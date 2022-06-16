Kleiner Device Labs to Present at McKinsey & Company Early Stage Investor Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleiner Device Labs (KDL) today announced that it will host a meeting room at McKinsey & Company's Early Stage Investor Conference on the morning of Wednesday, June 22 as part of the event's HealthTech track. Investors interested in talking with KDL may find more information and registration at McKinsey's conference web site here.

"We are excited to participate in McKinsey & Company's conference to meet prospective investors for future funding opportunities," said Kleiner Device Labs founder and CEO, Jeff Kleiner MD.

KDL is in the midst of launching its next product, the KG2TM SurgeTM flow-thru interbody system, which employs the company's proprietary flow-thru technology to streamline the implant delivery, positioning and grafting processes for TLIF and PLIF spinal fusion procedures. This brings important outcome and cost improvements to spinal fusion surgeries.

About Kleiner Device Labs

Kleiner Device Labs is creating new instruments and devices to advance minimally invasive spine surgery and improve outcomes and costs. Kleiner Device Labs is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Sales and Surgeon Contact:

Bob Haugen

robert.haugen@kleinerlabs.com

M: 224.223.2118

Media Contact:

Brad Samson

brad.samson@kleinerlabs.com

M: 714.955.3951

Investor Contact:

Stewart Peabody

stew.peabody@kleinerlabs.com

M: 312.498.5892

