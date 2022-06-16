Paychex Surpasses 100,000 Milestone for Number of 401(k) Clients Served

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has surpassed the 100,000 milestone for the number of 401(k) clients served, now administering plans for 103,595 clients as of April 2022. This builds on the company's record of being ranked the largest 401(k) recordkeeper in the U.S. by total number of plans for the 11th consecutive year by PLANSPONSOR magazine in June 2021.

Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Paychex's growth in 401(k) recordkeeping has been driven in part by the introduction of the company's Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) in early 2021. Launched as a result of the SECURE Act of 2019, the Paychex PEP provides business owners a simple, cost-effective 401(k) plan option. Paychex was one of the first to introduce a PEP among retirement plan providers.

"In today's competitive hiring environment, offering a retirement savings benefit is not a luxury; it's a necessity to attract and retain talent. On top of that, we continue to see more employers offer plans and states adopt mandated retirement savings programs intended to help address the nation's retirement savings crisis," said Michael Majors, vice president, human resource services, Paychex. "As the largest 401(k) recordkeeper in the U.S., we listen to our clients' needs and work with them to offer the best 401(k) plan for their employees and their business."

Paychex offers affordable 401(k) plans for any size business, with features that include:

Full Paychex integration for increased efficiency – The ability to integrate retirement into the full suite of solutions from Paychex, including payroll, human resource services, insurance, and more through Paychex Flex ® , can help plan sponsors reduce administrative time and cost, improve reporting, and meet fiduciary obligations.

Expanded participant accessibility and convenient investment management – With the ability to enroll in a plan in a few simple clicks, participants can view or change 401(k) options from any device. Participants can also maximize the potential for their retirement savings through a host of tools, including savings calculators, automatic contribution increases, and more. Additionally, participants have access to personalized investment advice from third-party experts.

Fee transparency – Paychex provides each plan administrator a 401(k) plan fee disclosure and prepares and provides plan administrators with a required participant fee disclosure. With a return of concessions feature, most 401(k) plans with Paychex return revenue sharing payments to the plan, ensuring fee equalization, share class neutrality, and fee transparency.

Plan accessibility across devices – Paychex's mobile-first technology enables plan participants to view and manage their retirement plan from anywhere. Participants can easily access their account balance, set up loans, view loan information, manage investments, adjust deferral amounts, update personal account information, and use calculators to help ensure they are on track to achieve their retirement goals all from their mobile device.

Investment flexibility and fiduciary solutions – Plan sponsors can choose their own plan investments from a diverse range of thousands of choices, with no proprietary requirements. Paychex also provides plan sponsors with access to optional 3(21) and 3(38) third party service providers which help plan sponsors select investment choices and help alleviate fiduciary risk.

Pooled Employer 401(k) Plan option – Paychex launched the Paychex January 2021 , giving business owners a simple, cost-effective plan option. Paychex acts as both plan sponsor and plan administrator of the PEP, relieving employers of significant fiduciary and most administrative burdens. The PEP is especially well-suited for small to mid-sized businesses that may have been unable to offer a retirement plan previously due to the lack of economical plan options, time, or resources needed to manage complex plan administration. PEPs also offer more options than state-mandated retirement savings programs. PEPs can also be a beneficial option for employers with an existing plan looking to reduce fiduciary and administrative responsibilities. Since its launch, the Paychex PEP has added more than 10,000 clients. – Paychex launched the Paychex Pooled Employer 401(k) Plan (PEP) in, giving business owners a simple, cost-effective plan option. Paychex acts as both plan sponsor and plan administrator of the PEP, relieving employers of significant fiduciary and most administrative burdens. The PEP is especially well-suited for small to mid-sized businesses that may have been unable to offer a retirement plan previously due to the lack of economical plan options, time, or resources needed to manage complex plan administration. PEPs also offer more options than state-mandated retirement savings programs. PEPs can also be a beneficial option for employers with an existing plan looking to reduce fiduciary and administrative responsibilities. Since its launch, the Paychex PEP has added more than 10,000 clients.

For more information, visit 401(k) and Retirement Services on Paychex.com. Financial services professionals seeking to offer flexible retirement plans to their clients can learn more at Financial Advisor Partnerships with Paychex.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Samantha Jean

Paychex, Inc.

+1 585-218-6086

skjean@paychex.com

@Paychex

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.