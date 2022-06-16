SCTE® Seeks Nominations for Industry Awards to be Presented in Person at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022

Deadline for Nominations for Cable Honorees in Eight Categories is July 1

EXTON, Pa. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of its members, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, today announced a call for nominations for industry honors in eight categories that will be presented in person at the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, this fall in Philadelphia, PA.

"We are thrilled to recognize SCTE members who are 'Creating Infinite Possibilities' by advancing the careers of others through prioritizing innovative learning and development programs," said Robin Fenton, vice president of membership and learning operations, SCTE. "Each year, the SCTE awards shine a spotlight on the excellent work being done in workforce development that is happening throughout the cable telecommunications industry."

SCTE is accepting nominations to recognize distinguished individuals in the following eight categories:

Additional details and online nomination forms for each award are linked above. The nomination deadline for all eight awards is July 1, 2022.

This year's awards will be presented in person at the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, during the Annual Awards Luncheon which will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Attendee and exhibitor registration for Expo 2022 will open on June 22, 2022.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org.

About SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. Hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, Expo 2022 will be hosted in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22 and chaired by industry leaders Comcast President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries. The most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications will be on display as we celebrate collaboration and "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the theme for Expo 2022. More information at expo.scte.org.

