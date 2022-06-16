SDI Presence Director Ric Mims Honored with HDI Lifetime Achievement Award

Leader of SDI's growing ServiceNow and ITSM Practice Recognized by Peers

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence, LLC (SDI), the IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), announces that Ric Mims, SDI Presence's ServiceNow Solutions Director, was honored by the technical support and service management industry with its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented to Mims by HDI at its annual SupportWorld Live meeting on May 18, 2022.

SDI Presence LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/SDI Presence LLC) (PRNewswire)

SDI Presence announces that Ric Mims has won the HDI Lifetime Achievement Award.

HDI, the leading organization empowering the technical support and service management industry, presents the Lifetime Achievement Award yearly at HDI's SupportWorld Live. The award recognizes the lasting contributions, leadership, enthusiasm, and tireless efforts of industry luminaries who've committed themselves to elevating the reputation of the technical support and service management profession.

"I am sincerely humbled and deeply honored to have received this prestigious award," said Mims. "It is so very gratifying to have the industry you've seen grow and evolve offer this much-appreciated recognition."

Mims is a 28-year veteran of the servicedesk management, ITSM, consulting, and operations industry. Ric has held various positions throughout his career, from team lead to help desk manager to ITSM consultant. He's also served in many capacities for HDI, including as a member of the HDI Faculty, a frequent speaker at HDI conferences, and a former local chapter president. Ric's most recent work encompassed project leadership for planning, design, and implementation of ITSM initiatives for Occidental Petroleum, Charles Schwab, and Cepheid BioTech, in addition to his current role with SDI.

"We are so pleased that Ric has been honored by the industry he has served for nearly three decades," said Hardik Bhatt, SDI President and Chief Growth Officer. "The industry and SDI are so much stronger thanks to Ric, and this recognition from HDI is proof."

As ServiceNow Solutions Director for SDI Presence, Ric Mims builds on his experience in the IT industry to provide clients with the expertise needed to successfully complete the most challenging projects. SDI's ServiceNow practice is growing at a very fast clip, as evidenced by its recent new hires, promotions, and client wins. In 2021, SDI announced that the firm secured an infusion of private equity capital with Abry Partners, a Boston, Massachusetts-based private equity firm, to fund its growth.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):



SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Visit us at sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact Dawn Nash Pfeiffer at 312.580.7516 or dpfeiffer@sdipresence.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC