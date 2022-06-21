Batteries Plus Builds Team to Support Industry-Leading Franchise Exit Strategy

Hugh Robertson Joins National Retail Franchise as Director of Exit Strategy Support

HARTLAND, Wis., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, announced today the hiring of Hugh Robertson as Director of Exit Strategy Support. This key addition to the team will aid in the further development of the industry-leading life-cycle support the brand offers its franchisees. In his new role, Robertson will educate, advise, and assist Batteries Plus franchisees with their exit strategies – offering full support for owners from the time of purchase to the date of successful sale. Having spent more than 25 years in the franchising industry, Robertson joins the team with a breadth of experience including expertise in small to medium size business transfer, franchise consulting and franchise operations.

"As soon as I began discussions with the Batteries Plus team, it was clear that there was a commitment to putting together a top-level resale program for the franchise system that would exceed anything in the franchise industry," said Robertson. "I also was very impressed with the entire franchise development team and it was evident that everyone on the team works together to do the best for the brand and the franchisees. The energy exuded by the team was contagious."

In the short term, Robertson will be focused on making sure the Batteries Plus franchise system is aware of his new role and educating franchisees on what the team can do for them as they consider their eventual exit from their investment. Tactics will include an ongoing series of educational webinars and in person meetings to increase awareness and understanding of what goes into a successful exit strategy. Longer term goals include perfecting the brand's full "life cycle" support system and remaining on the cutting edge of franchisee support.

"At Batteries Plus, we understand that opening your store is a very exciting time full of learning, hiring, serving customers and executing plans to make yourself successful. But we also realize the importance of planning your exit strategy," said Joe Malmuth, Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations for Batteries Plus. "Having a long-term exit strategy will protect our franchisees and their business – ultimately helping them reach their personal and professional goals. Hugh will play a large part in working with our franchisees to develop and execute those strategies."

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, the Batteries Plus brand is passionate about providing essential products and services to local communities. Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – cars/trucks, boats, golf carts, motorcycles, mobility scooters, thermometers, etc.

"The team approach that Batteries Plus has to franchisees support is truly unmatched anywhere in the franchise industry," added Robertson. "The brand has a clear common goal of wanting to be the best and most supportive company in franchising and I am excited to be a part of that."

Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130 and for the 29th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 69 spots over last year's rank. To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on its franchise opportunities, or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

