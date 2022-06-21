Capital Square Promotes Chris Hirth to SVP, Asset Management, and Jerad Nielsen to VP, Asset Management

RICHMOND, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, announced today that it has promoted Chris Hirth to senior vice president of asset management and Jerad Nielsen to vice president of asset management.

"Capital Square employs a team of asset managers who oversee the management of properties," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Hirth and Nielsen have mastered the art of asset management. Under their watch, real estate assets have grown to over $4 billion from 128 individual properties. Their portfolios have performed well above projected pro forma in spite of a global pandemic that closed material portions of the economy. For example, multifamily rent collections have exceeded 99% for over two years."

Hirth joined Capital Square in 2016 as an asset manager. He is primarily responsible for the oversight of Capital Square's growing portfolio of multifamily properties throughout the southeastern United States. Prior to joining Capital Square, Hirth was a senior real estate manager at CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investment. With CBRE, he managed a one million-square-foot portfolio of office and flex properties. Previously, Hirth spent four years at PRG Real Estate, supervising multiple multifamily properties.

Nielsen began his Capital Square career in 2018 as an asset manager. His main responsibilities include the management of net-leased medical, office, industrial and retail properties across the nation. Prior to joining Capital Square, Nielsen worked as a senior portfolio manager with Cushman & Wakefield, where he managed a diverse five million-square-foot portfolio of commercial properties comprised of office, medical, education, retail, and industrial assets on behalf of federal and state agencies, as well as multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Hirth earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Virginia Tech. He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member and a Certified Property Manager.

Nielsen earned his bachelor's degree in business from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member and a Certified Property Manager.

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

