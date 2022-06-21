InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cooking Lid (NJD-2431)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new lid to improve stovetop cooking with a pan, skillet or wok," said an inventor, from Monroe Twp., N.J., "so I invented the WATER LID. My design would offer a viable alternative to traditional cooking lids."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective method of cooking foods on a stovetop. In doing so, it prevents food from burning or sticking to the pan. It also ensures that food is cooked evenly and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2431, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp