Klassroom Announces a new Special Education Certification Program in Arizona to Address Teacher Shortages in Highest-needs Group

Special Education programs get a much-needed boost with the newly announced addition of Klassroom 's Teacher Certification Program (TCP) as an alternative pathway to becoming a licensed teacher.

PHOENIX, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On June 9th, 2022, the Arizona State Board of Education announced its approval of Klassroom's application for the Arizona Alternative Pathway Mild to Moderate Disabilities Special Education (K-12) Educator Preparation Program leading to teacher certification.

Klassroom is committed to helping solve the national teacher shortage with innovative and holistic opportunities to license teachers. For more information on Klassroom’s Teacher Certification Program and how aspiring or as-yet unlicensed educators can access a fast and affordable pathway to becoming a teacher, please visit klassroom.com. (CNW Group/Klassroom) (PRNewswire)

The announcement means that Klassroom can now certify and place Special Education teachers, one of the country's highest-need specialties, in the state of Arizona. The approval also acknowledges Klassroom's commitment and capacity to maintain quality education for pre-service teachers.

"Licensure in the area of special education will allow Klassroom to help address a critical area of need in Arizona and help to ensure that some of the state's most vulnerable students have access to a qualified, licensed teacher," said Rene Frey, President of Klassroom.

As states across the nation struggle to fill teaching positions in all subjects and grades, our most vulnerable students risk falling by the wayside with resources already spread too thin.

A 2015 study suggested that 74% of districts reported a shortage of Special Education teachers. This 2021 article by the Council for Exceptional Children indicates that the number is now 98%. Of the teachers who enter the Special Education field, there is a 12% turnover rate - nearly twice as high as general education teachers.

The data sends a clear message: there is an immense need to train, recruit, and retain Special Education teachers in Arizona and across the United States.

The program builds on the foundational content and pedagogical knowledge currently running in Arizona state, but with a clear focus on the specific skills needed to understand, assess, plan for, and deliver instruction to students with disabilities.

In June 2021, Klassroom began its application for Special Education certification that meets all state requirements for an Educator Preparation Program, including but not limited to:

INTASC (Interstate Teacher Assessment and Support Consortium)

CEC (Council for Exceptional Children)

ISTE (International Society for Technology in Education).

The submitted program components included individual assignments, field experiences, clinical placement elements, and operational aspects of the program to ensure TCP maintains its high-quality standards. Teacher candidates enrolling in TCP will have access to:

Comprehensive learning modules developed by leading experts in education.

Supportive staff, including advisors to help move through the application process, in-course mentors providing regular feedback on all learning modules, and placement coordinators who help students secure clinical placements.

An affordable alternative pathway to teacher licensure in the area of Special Education, with flexible payment options available.

State reciprocity for certification in 47 other states across the country.

The program endeavors to certify passionate, qualified teacher candidates because students and families who depend on specialized support require highly-skilled educators who can offer them a pathway to success in learning and life.

For more information on Klassroom's Teacher Certification Program and how aspiring or as-yet unlicensed educators can access a fast and affordable pathway to becoming a teacher, please visit klassroom.com .

About Klassroom

Klassroom has a vision of a world where every student experiences the power of a great teacher. Klassroom focuses on solving the national teacher shortage with innovative and holistic opportunities to license teachers.

Klassroom is a member of the Kesson Group (including Teach Away and Skooli ), a leading, mission-driven education company with nearly 20 years of experience connecting great teachers with great schools across the globe. Kesson Group is a subsidiary of Pluribus Technologies Corp.

