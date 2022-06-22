The 2022 Babst Calland Report Highlights Legal and Regulatory Challenges and Opportunities for the U.S. Energy Industry

A Recent Conversation with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin Featured in This Report

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Babst Calland today published its 12th annual energy industry report: The 2022 Babst Calland Report – Legal & Regulatory Perspectives for the U.S. Energy Industry. Each of our nation's energy sectors is impacted by local, state and federal policies, many of which are addressed in this inclusive report on legal and regulatory developments for the energy industry in the United States.

The Babst Calland Report represents the timely and insightful perspectives of the firm's energy attorneys on some of the most critical issues facing the industry, including climate change, cybersecurity, ESG and environmental justice, hydrogen and carbon capture sequestration, pipelines, and renewables.

Joseph K. Reinhart, shareholder and co-chair of Babst Calland's Energy and Natural Resources Group, said, "The U.S. energy industry, and the U.S. economy as a whole, is reacting to shifting market forces and potential significant new changes in laws and regulations. Importantly, Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the resulting worldwide shortage of oil and gas has spotlighted the world's continued reliance on fossil fuels and reinforced the value of America's relative energy independence even as the nation and the world continue to seek alternative energy sources."

Report Features Video Commentary from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

This edition of The Babst Calland Report also features commentary from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who spoke with Babst Calland energy clients at a special briefing on May 26, 2022 called "A Perspective on U.S. Energy Policy with Senator Joe Manchin."

Attorney Joseph Reinhart, Co-Chair of Babst Calland's Energy and Natural Resources Practice, and other attorneys in the firm are available to comment on this Report.

