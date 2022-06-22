Health Care Litigation Partner Jed Wulfekotte Joins Crowell & Moring

Focuses on False Claims Act and affirmative health care recovery matters

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jed Wulfekotte joins Crowell & Moring's Washington office as a partner in its Litigation and Health Care groups, where he will represent corporate clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial litigation matters spanning a wide range of industries, most notably, health care, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, government contracts, and technology. He also will represent companies involved in False Claims Act investigations and qui tam litigation.

Wulfekotte has a robust trial practice before state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as arbitration panels. His practice focuses on identifying, developing, and litigating affirmative recovery matters for major health insurance companies. Last year, he served as co-counsel with Crowell & Moring in two complex merits arbitration hearings for a Fortune 50 health insurance company against large retail pharmacies. Significantly, Wulfekotte has a record of wins, having obtained almost $750 million for his clients in matters involving health care fraud and recovery.

"We have had ample opportunity to observe Jed's talents, having worked side-by-side with him on two high stakes arbitrations for one of the nation's largest health plans. He is a very experienced first-chair trial lawyer and litigator," said Keith J. Harrison, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Litigation Group. "While Jed's focus will be on health care recovery, he is a complex commercial litigator who will deepen our bench strength to litigate complicated health care matters."

"Jed is a strategic fit and will be an immediate asset for our health care clients given his keen regulatory litigation skills and creative client solutions," said Chris Flynn, chair of Crowell & Moring's Health Care Group. "His in-depth experience representing clients in FCA investigations and litigation matters will bring valuable insight to our clients."

Wulfekotte earned his law degree from American University Washington College of Law, and his undergraduate degree from Muhlenberg College, where he was a member of its NCAA varsity wrestling team. He has served as the president of both the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of the Greater Washington, D.C. Area and the Asian Pacific American Bar Association Educational Fund Board of Directors.

"I have worked alongside Crowell & Moring lawyers for years on high-stakes disputes and have been consistently impressed with the firm's superb lawyers, overall excellence, and commitment to diversity," said Wulfekotte. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to drive successful outcomes for our clients."

