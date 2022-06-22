King Arthur Baking Company Launches New Keto, Low-Carb Mixes and Gluten-Free Pizza Flour

Available in summer 2022, King Arthur's innovative new mixes make delicious baked goods accessible for consumers following keto, low-carb, and gluten-free lifestyles - without compromising on taste.

NORWICH, Vt., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to leverage top trends, like yeasted baking and better-for-you dessert options, King Arthur Baking Company is launching a new collection of Keto ixes and Gluten-Free Pizza Flour that allow bakers to experience the joy of baking while living a keto, carb-conscious, or gluten free lifestyle.

"Providing bakers with the highest-quality products to expand their baking potential is paramount to us at King Arthur," said John Henry Siedlecki, King Arthur Vice President of Brand & Innovation. "Our 2022 launches take baking to the next level by providing a delicious and rewarding experience no matter your dietary preference."

King Arthur's Mixes are King for Keto-loving Consumers

The keto diet remains popular among consumers. As more consumers transition to living a keto lifestyle, they are driving growth in the baking mix category, with keto mixes outpacing total baking mix category growth1. King Arthur's line of keto baking mixes have some of the lowest net carbs and are gluten-free, grain-free and non-GMO – all at an affordable price point.

Meet the Mixes

Yellow Keto Cake Mix stands out with its extra moist crumb, superior texture, and notes of real vanilla. It's a true crowd pleaser!

Chocolate Keto Cake Mix makes a robust chocolate cake that is light and spongy, and beats out competitors for appearance, taste, and mouthfeel.

All-Purpose Keto Muffin Mix makes tender and moist muffins ready to be customized. Simply add 1 ½ cups of sweet or savory mix-ins to make them your own.

Homemade Pizza is on the Rise

Pizza-making at home became a staple during the pandemic with the help of King Arthur's '00' Pizza Flour. With at-home pizza continuing to rise and consumers seeking more authentic, delicious offerings[2], King Arthur is excited to launch keto and gluten-free pizza products

Keto Wheat Pizza Crust Mix is a keto-friendly, carb-conscious mix which delivers on the taste and texture of a traditional pizza with 8g of protein and only 1g net carbs per serving . Consumers can make two crisp and chewy 12" crusts, a deep-dish pizza, or even garlic knots.

Gluten-Free Pizza Flour has all the qualities expected from a traditional pizza flour, but gluten-free! Ideal for perfectly airy, yet crisp crusts, the 32oz resealable bag makes seven 10" authentic, Neapolitan-style pizza crusts. This product is certified gluten-free, and sourced non-GMO.

All new King Arthur Baking Company keto products are available now online at KingArthurBaking.com and will be available in stores starting July 2022. The new Gluten-Free Pizza Flour will be available at KingArthurBaking.com in August 2022.

About King Arthur Baking Company:

King Arthur Baking Company has been sharing the joy of baking since 1790. Headquartered in Norwich, Vermont, a certified B Corp and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur Baking is the ultimate baking resource, providing the highest quality ingredients for the most delicious baked goods, while inspiring connections and community through baking. King Arthur's superior flours and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. Visit KingArthurBaking.com for more specialty baking items, mixes, gluten-free products, recipes, guides, and more. Follow King Arthur Baking Company on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

