OpenText Extends Reach of its Information Management Solutions in DACH Region through Partnership with Scheer Group

WATERLOO, ON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in information management, today announced expanded local support for OpenText™ solutions in the DACH region following a newly signed partnership agreement with process and consulting specialist Scheer Group. Leveraging OpenText's Information Management platform that helps customers organize, integrate, and protect data and content as it flows through business processes inside and outside the organization, Scheer will be able to offer its customers increased choice for in-region deployment of its process management and digital enablement technologies and services.

Under the new partnership, Scheer will resell components from OpenText´s Enterprise Content Management (ECM) suite – including OpenText™ Extended ECM that allows content to be transparently integrated with other leading applications such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP® SuccessFactors®, Salesforce®, Microsoft® Office 365® . OpenText's Enterprise Content Management and Digital Process Automation technologies will complement Scheer's SAP Competence Center and its extensive team of process consultants. By allowing customers to adopt Information Management solutions that are complementary to the RISE with SAP offering, this partnership will help customers accelerate their migration to SAP S/4HANA® with the benefits of OpenText. The partnership will initially focus on serving customers within Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (the "DACH" region) with plans for geographic expansion in the future.

"We are pleased to welcome Scheer into the OpenText Global Partner ecosystem," said Werner Rieche, Managing Director, Germany, and Vice President Sales, DACH at OpenText. "Information is every organization's most valuable asset. By combining our award-winning Information Management solutions with Scheer's process and digital enablement capabilities, Scheer customers will benefit from having access to the right information at the right time to deliver operational excellence and bottom-line improvements."

"As companies around the globe prioritize a digital-first approach to their operations, it is essential that they are able to seamlessly bring business and IT together through clear processes and dynamic information management tools," said Mario Baldi, CEO at Scheer Group. "We are excited to share the news of our partnership with OpenText, enabling our customers to benefit from leading information management technologies to help realize renewed value from data and content, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

Scheer is a leading specialist for efficient business process management with over 35 years of experience. Leveraging in-depth industry know-how and strong IT competencies, Scheer is trusted by organizations in a variety of industry sectors who want to optimize and streamline business processes including those that are document-based. Already partnering with some of the largest software companies in the world including SAP and Microsoft, Scheer customers will be able to leverage OpenText Information Management solutions that best support their business while complementing enterprise solutions already in place.

Delegates attending OpenText World EMEA 2022, taking place June 21-22, will have the opportunity to hear from Werner Rieche and Mario Baldi in a session scheduled at 13.00-13.30 CET on June 22 in which they will share their visions and solutions for successful projects and how customers and partners are actively shaping the future of Information Management.

About Scheer Group

Scheer GmbH is the flagship company of the Scheer Group, which operates in various European countries as well as in the U.S.A., Singapore, and Australia. As a consulting and software house with proven process expertise, Scheer supports companies in the development of new business models, with the optimization and implementation of efficient business processes as well as with the dependable operation of their IT systems. The integrated architecture comprises various consulting solutions and products: it offers dependable solutions for the end-to-end digitization of business models and processes as well as for the implementation of new technologies in digital business. Scheer is the partner of choice for many well-known companies working towards the useful and efficient implementation of SAP and SAP S/4HANA. Furthermore, consulting in the context of the current development of business process management and process mining supports the quality of innovative business model processes. Customers benefit from high levels of Scheer sector expertise, gained from diverse consulting projects, professional IT implementation and the possibility of having their applications or the entire IT-architecture run and managed in the cloud by Scheer experts. For more information, please visit www.scheer-group.com.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

