UserZoom launches UXpeditious - a weekly UX podcast with insights from the top thinkers, leaders, and executives, across the digital experience industry

Widely recognized UX guru Jakob Nielsen joins hosts Alfonso de la Nuez and Dana Bishop for UXpeditious episode one – and explains why he predicts UX practitioners will increase from 1.5 million to 100 million by 2050

SAN JOSE, Calif. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom , the pioneer of the Digital User Experience (UX) Insights category today announced the launch of UXpeditious - a weekly podcast series bringing quick insightful interviews with design, product and UX leaders. Hosted by industry experts Alfonso de la Nuez (UserZoom Co-founder and Co-CEO) and Dana Bishop (VP Strategic Research Partners, UserZoom), each 15-minute episode provides executive-level dialogue with UX design, product and research leaders who have fascinating stories to tell.

UXpeditious will explore key UX trends through discussions with executives from leading global brands (including LinkedIn, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Mayo Clinic) and respected thought-leaders from across the design and research industry. The launch of UXpeditious follows UserZoom's State of UX Survey 2022 in April, which found companies to be missing out on crucial revenue opportunities by not managing or measuring UX like a business critical function. This podcast will help listeners understand the crucial role of UX in digital strategy, as demand for research increases and more companies see the positive impact of UX on business KPIs.

Jakob Nielsen, the usability pioneer and Co-founder of The Nielsen Norman Group , is UXpeditous' first guest and takes listeners on a journey through the history of UX. Nielsen predicts growth from the current 1.5 million UX professionals to a monumental 100 million over the next 30 years. Alfonso and Dana dig into that prediction and what it means for innovation, research and the world economy.

"The UXpeditious podcast is a show which shares quick and efficient insights for design, product and UX leaders across our digital experience community, '' said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, UserZoom. "And Jakob Nielsen is a pioneer in the field of website usability, so it is fitting his unique perspective on UX kicks off the series. Join myself and Dana next Tuesday as we look forward to welcoming Temitayo Olasmibo of Best Buy onto UXpeditious!"

"From smart watches to automatic temperature apps within cars, none of the world's latest design innovations would be possible without thoughtful user experience research," added Dana Bishop, VP Strategic Research Partner, UserZoom. "Each week Alfonso and I will dive into how UX research impacts user insights – shaping the design and business strategy of some of our favorite tech tools and products."

UXpeditious is available across all the major streaming platforms .

