Galderma celebrates diversity and inclusion with its first ever presence at NYC Pride

Join Restylane®, Dysport® and Sculptra® at PrideFest 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma announced today its upcoming participation in New York City's official LGBTQIA+ Pride (NYC Pride) event. The company's aesthetics portfolio, inclusive of the award-winning brands Restylane®, Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) and Sculptra®, is hosting in-person, interactive activations at PrideFest on Sunday, June 26th.

"We are honored to be a part of NYC Pride this year," said Carrie Caulkins, Vice President, U.S. Aesthetics Marketing at Galderma. "There is power in defining your appearance on your own terms. Consumers, including those in the LGBTQIA+ patient population, are turning to aesthetics now more than ever to honor their identity. The best part about the Galderma Aesthetics portfolio is that you can express yourself naturally – every smile, laugh, frown, and expression in between is authentically you."

This month marks the official launch of Restylane's "XpresYourself" communications campaign, which gives a nod to Restylane's XpresHAn Technology™, a unique manufacturing process in four Restylane products* which allows them to maintain natural movement and expressions for natural-looking results.1-3 The campaign complements the NYC Pride 2022 theme, "Unapologetically Us," which celebrates the community's resilience and determination to live out their truth with no apologies.

Galderma will be onsite providing information about Restylane, Dysport and Sculptra with special live performances throughout the day, a chance to win prizes, personalized consultations with top NYC aesthetic injectors and the opportunity to receive up to $200 off Galderma Aesthetics treatments through a special Galderma ASPIRE Rewards offer. In addition to in-person activations, Galderma will also kick off its dedicated XpresYourself influencer program with ongoing talent collaborations through the end of the year.

"Each day we strive to advance dermatology for every skin story," Caulkins said. "Galderma is excited for the opportunity to express its ongoing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and looks forward to celebrating Pride this month and beyond."

For those unable to join Galderma at NYC PrideFest, check out RestylaneUSA, DysportUSA and SculptraUSA on Instagram to follow all of the onsite action.

To learn more about Galderma's portfolio, visit www.galderma.com/us.

*Products formulated with XpresHAn Technology™ include Restylane® Contour, Restylane® Kysse, Restylane® Defyne and Restylane® Refyne.

Indication: Dysport is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age.

Please read full Important Safety Information, including Distant Spread of Toxin Effect Boxed Warning, at the bottom of the page.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us.

About Galderma's RESTYLANE® Product Portfolio

With over 50 million treatments worldwide4 and counting, the Restylane® family of HA dermal fillers is a diverse and broad portfolio of dermal fillers in the U.S. These products help smooth facial wrinkles and folds, such as smile lines (Restylane® L, Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne and Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine), augment and correct mild to moderate chin retrusion (Restylane® Defyne), create fuller and more accentuated lips (Restylane® Silk, Restylane®-L and Restylane® Kysse), add lift and volume to the cheeks and back of the hands (Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine), and augment cheeks and correct midface contour deficiencies (Restylane® Contour). To learn more about the Restylane® family of HA dermal fillers, visit www.RestylaneUSA.com.

About Galderma's collaboration with Ipsen

Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Dysport is also marketed as AZZALURE® in the EU for the treatment of glabellar lines with more than 40 million treatments in the EU and U.S. combined and with approvals in 74 countries. To learn more about Dysport products, visit www.DysportUSA.com.

Dysport is manufactured by Ipsen, a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical company. Since 2009, Galderma and Ipsen have had a strategic partnership under which Galderma has promoted and distributed Ipsen's botulinum toxin type A products in aesthetic indications. The Ipsen-Galderma strategic partnership now covers China, the United States, the European Union, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and certain other countries. Ipsen continues to promote Dysport within certain therapeutic indications in countries around the world. For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

About SCULPTRA®

Sculptra® works to help stimulate the skin's own collagen production and is indicated for use in people with healthy immune systems for the correction of shallow to deep nasolabial fold contour deficiencies and other facial wrinkles.5,6

Sculptra is an injectable biostimulator containing microparticles of poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA) which helps gradually revitalize the skin's structural foundation, providing natural-looking, long-term results for up to 2 years†.5,7-8 Sculptra was first approved for aesthetic use in 2009 in the United States and is currently available in more than 40 countries globally. To learn more about Sculptra products, visit www.SculptraUSA.com

† Clinical study ended at 96 weeks (2 years)

To earn exclusive rewards, bonuses and discounts on Galderma's aesthetic treatments, join the ASPIRE Galderma Rewards program. To learn more, visit www.aspirerewards.com.

