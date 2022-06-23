Immersive Sound Baths Now Available on the RoundGlass Living App's Music for Wellbeing Channel

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass Living, the app created by RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, announces that sound baths are now available on its Music for Wellbeing channel. The meditative experience is available through ten new sound bath music compositions that are designed to block the consciousness and "bathe" the listener in sound waves as they connect with their body.

Often regarded as a "new age" concept, sound baths have existed for thousands of years in different forms and instruments across cultures. The immersive experience envelopes the listener in sound and can be done in a group setting or alone. The sound baths available through the music channel enable listeners to embark on a journey to heal what ails them – whether it is stress, anxiety, sleeplessness, or dealing with difficult to process emotions.

In a 2020 study, 105 participants took part in a single 40-minute long sound bath which explored the changes in mood and heart rate variability after sound bath meditation. Afterward all participants showed reductions in negative mood and increases in positive mood based on a positive and negative affect (PANAS) rating scale.1

"RoundGlass embraces all types of meditation. Adding sound baths to our music channel brings diversity to our subscribers' wellness journey. Afterall, we are Wholistic Wellbeing," said Sunny Singh, Founder of RoundGlass.

About RoundGlass Living

We are Wholistic Wellbeing. RoundGlass Living is an app, which aims to open a new joyful world of Wholistic Wellbeing for its users. Offering curated knowledge and guidance from the world's best teachers, it will hand-hold its users on their wellbeing journeys. Users can choose from a wide range of practice pathways such as meditation, yoga, healthy eating, and music to achieve Wholistic Wellbeing. RoundGlass Living will give its users access to courses, classes, and live sessions; insightful articles; and wellbeing tools such as a customized meditation timer and reminders. Be it recourse for everyday stress and anxiety, managing difficult emotions, or coping with grief the app will help users live better and more joyfully.

