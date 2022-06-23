InventHelp Inventor Develops Food Divider for Dogs (TRO-603)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to alleviate competition and conflicts between two dogs at feeding time," said an inventor, from Airdrie, AB, Canada, "so I invented the DOG FOOD DIVIDER. My design ensures that each pet has access to their own bowl of food."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to separate dog food for feeding two dogs. In doing so, it enables two dogs to eat side by side without interference. As a result, it prevents a large dog from eating food from a smaller dog's dish and it provides added peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households with two dogs, kennels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-603, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp