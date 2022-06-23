JAZWARES INVITES FANS TO "SQUISH INTO" VIDCON U.S. WITH FIRST-EVER LIFE-SIZED SQUISHMALLOWS HUMAN CLAW MACHINE

Toy Industry's Leading Plush Brand Brings Unprecedented Excitement for

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all influencers, content creators, and social media rock stars! Jazwares is taking VidCon 2022 by storm with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience with global plush sensation Squishmallows®. Attendees will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to "drop into" the Squishmallows brand via a massive, first-of-its-kind Squishmallows human claw machine where fans will be elevated, dipped, and dunked into a vibrant plush pool of Squishmallows!

Throughout the 3-day convention (June 23-25), Jazwares will raise the level of excitement at VidCon with its Squishmallows-themed experiential activation. Fans will be welcomed to step up and be the "claw" in a giant version of the beloved arcade classic claw machine game. They will be suspended over a vast container of the popular Squishmallows plush toys, taking home any they're able to grab after taking the plunge into the plush pit. The Squishmallows booth will be a full immersive experience complete with a full backdrop for photo opps, a couch adorned with Squishmallows, appearances by Cameron the Cat, and mini-claw machines for bonus challenges and fun!

"With VidCon being the biggest gathering for content creators and Squishmallows having such a monumental global presence on so many social media platforms, this is the perfect opportunity for fans and influencers to experience the brand in a unique, larger-than-life way," said Betsy Burkett, Vice President of Marketing at Jazwares.

On social media, Squishmallows content has officially squished through the roof, generating nearly 7 billion video views on TikTok, and @squishmallows (and related hashtags) has been tagged in more than 1 million Instagram posts. Additionally, the Squishmallows social media channels have ballooned to more than 934,000 followers, and nearly 100 global and local Facebook groups have been created by fans. In the Metaverse, the recently launched Squishmallows on Roblox game continues to be widely popular with players where they can collect Squishmallows virtual plush, hang out with friends, and more in an ultra-cool colorful world.

Since Squishmallows debuted in 2017, each plush has featured its own lovable personality, and they have become known for their ultra-soft feel and whimsical design that have captivated fans of all ages, both online and in person. More than 1,000 Squishmallows ranging from two- to 24-inches in size have gained the attention of bona fide Squishmallows fans in more than 40 countries. Such strong brand retention has resulted in multiple line extensions, including HugMees™, Squish-Doos™, Stackables™, and Squishville™.

©️2022 Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. Squishmallow and Squishmallows are trademarks of Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Jazwares.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio further expands play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, Jazwares has offices around the world and sells its products in more than 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

