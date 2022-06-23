John Hancock wholesalers again recognized among the top providers of defined contribution services

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Fourteen John Hancock DC wholesalers named to NAPA's 2022 Top DC Wholesalers list - most of any firm

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Retirement and John Hancock Investment Management, companies of Manulife Investment Management, today announced 14 defined contribution (DC) wholesalers, from the retirement and defined contribution investment only (DCIO) businesses, who were named National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) Advisor Allies this year. For the fourth consecutive year, collectively, more John Hancock Retirement and John Hancock Investment Management DC wholesalers were named to the Top 100 list than from any other firm by retirement plan advisors.

Finalists for this year's list of Top 100 DC Wholesalers were selected based on the votes cast by several thousand advisors from a list of more than 700 wholesalers nominated by NAPA Firm Partner recordkeepers and DCIOs.

"At John Hancock Retirement, we believe in the power of partnership," said Gary Tankersley, head of sales and distribution, John Hancock Retirement. "With advisors consistently voting so many of our wholesalers to this list, our commitment to this belief is exemplified. We are grateful for this recognition of our work and for the confidence advisors have in our ability to help build solutions for their clients."

"Congratulations to the John Hancock DCIO wholesalers who have been named NAPA Allies this year. The recognition is a true testament to your exceptional service to retirement advisors and their plan sponsors," added Todd Cassler, head of institutional distribution, U.S. and Europe, Manulife Investment Management. "Together we will continue to work to bring a wide range of investment strategies to address the challenges faced by today's retirement savers."

The John Hancock DC wholesalers named to NAPA's 2022 Advisor Allies list:

Bradford Boney , John Hancock Retirement

Angelo Cabral , John Hancock Retirement

Ryan Fay ,* John Hancock Investment Management

Jerry Giovinazzo , John Hancock Retirement

Aylmer Magill , John Hancock Investment Management

Chris McDavid , John Hancock Retirement

Mark Needham , John Hancock Retirement

Steven Person ,* John Hancock Retirement

Jonah Smith John Hancock Retirement

Bob Sternfeld , John Hancock Retirement

Scott Ward ,* John Hancock Retirement

Lindsay Warrington , John Hancock Investment Management

Jason Yepko , John Hancock Retirement

Dan Zibaitis ,* John Hancock Retirement

*Denotes wholesalers ranked in the top 10 in their respective categories

About John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For more than 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.i We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans- and no two plan participants are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, financial professionals, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers results.

As of March 31, 2022, John Hancock serviced over 54,000 retirement plans with over 3.1 million participants and over $215 billion in AUMA.ii

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide.

Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

John Hancock Investment Management Distributors LLC is the principal underwriter and wholesale distribution broker dealer for the John Hancock mutual funds. Member FINRA, SIPC.

John Hancock Retirement Plan Services LLC offers administrative or recordkeeping services to sponsors and administrators of retirement plans. John Hancock Trust Company LLC provides trust and custodial services to such plans. Group annuity contracts and recordkeeping agreements are issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, New York. Product features and availability may differ by state. Securities offered through John Hancock Distributors LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED. MAY LOSE VALUE. NOT BANK GUARANTEED.

© 2022 John Hancock. All rights reserved.

i "2022 Defined Recordkeeper Survey," PLANSPONSOR, 2022. ii As of Mar 31, 2022, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) supported 49,948 plans, 1,612,474 participants, and $ 103,486,356,639.34 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,616 plans, 77,356 participants, and $ 5,901,987,236.84 in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, LLC supported 1,710 plans, 1,420,555 participants, and $106,486,666,017.89 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance. Approximate unaudited figures for John Hancock, provided on a U.S. statutory basis.

