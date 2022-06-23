Live Rocket Employs the Power of Firework to Launch Mercado Global to Livestream Stardom

The global, livestream shopping event turns live shopping startup into overnight internet celebrity in benchmark-breaking display of live commerce capabilities

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Rocket , a global live shopping site focused on the release of exclusive products, and Firework , the leading live commerce platform, jointly announced today the resounding success of their Tuesday, June 14th global livestream shopping event — in support of Shop BeCause with Mercado Global . The virtual and in-person event, in support of indigenous female entrepreneurs in Guatemala, drew in over 37,000 livestream viewers from around the world in just one hour — equaling, if not surpassing, Amazon's livestream viewership during its 2021 Prime Day sales event, their most widely publicized and heavily trafficked sales event to date.

The livestream event was hosted on LiveRocket.com leveraging Firework's decentralized, end-to-end video commerce platform. In addition to its historic viewership totals, the event fuelled a 3,740% increase in daily transaction volume and a 36.96% reduction in bounce rate for Live Rocket's owned and operated web property (compared to YTD daily averages) — shattering industry-standard indicators set by sites like Amazon, Walmart and TikToK.

Live Rocket & Firework Light the Livestream Fuse

Launched in October 2021, Live Rocket is a global live 24x7 video commerce and content platform whose productions can be found on LiveRocket.com , all major social media platforms, and soon across linear television in the United States. Live Rocket's digital streaming capabilities are currently powered by the Firework platform, whose robust suite of cutting-edge, interactive video commerce capabilities and advanced analytics tools combine to maximize reach, engagement, and conversion — while increasing visibility across a variety of key performance indicators to expedite time to insight.

"The monumental success of this event is a testament to the power of live commerce as a medium and Firework's position at the forefront of this burgeoning field," said Vincent Yang, co-founder and CEO for Firework. "Live Rocket's brand of immersive, omnichannel retail experiences represents not only the future of ecommerce, but the greatest growth opportunity in retail today — and Firework represents the infrastructure on which those experiences are being built."

In less than a year since its founding, Live Rocket has already championed multiple collaborations with world-famous brands and individuals, including rock-n-roll designer Christian Benner, Oscar winner Julianne Moore, and most recently, Mr. Mickey by Mickey Boardman. One of Live Rocket's most notable collaborations was with the late photographer Bill Cunningham , including his exhibit and Bozek's documentary film "Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham" in downtown New York in 2021.

Leveraging Livestream's Might for a Cause

Live Rocket's June 14th Shop BeCause event featured and supported Brooklyn-based nonprofit Mercado Global – a 5013 social enterprise organization that links indigenous artisans in rural Guatemalan communities to international sales opportunities to encourage financial independence and prosperity. Mercado Global products on sale included a variety of hand-stitched, ethically and sustainably produced totes, clutches, and handbag sets.

"Mercado Global's mission of transforming the lives of disadvantaged women is one that we are proud to support and champion through the power of livestream commerce," said Mark Bozek, founder and CEO of Live Rocket. "The fact that we can take a small, local nonprofit like Mercado Global and propel them into the spotlight in front of tens of thousands of people from around the world in mere hours is proof positive of the transformative potential that livestream commerce has to offer."

Empowering Women Around the World

The in-person shopping event took place at Live Rocket Studios on Fulton St. in New York City, and was hosted by Mercado Global's Executive Director Ruth Álvarez- DeGolia. Over 250 female entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe were in attendance at the event to support Mercado Global and their mission of empowering women with the confidence and financial skills to become successful entrepreneurs.

About Firework

Firework is the global leader in humanizing the open web through the language of video. Leveraging shoppable video, live streaming commerce and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

About Live Rocket

Live Rocket, launched in October 2021, is a global live 24x7 video commerce and content platform, presenting launches that can only be seen via LiveRocket.com, digital streaming powered by Firework, social platforms and soon across linear television in the United States. The Live Rocket Studios are based in New York City encompassing an entire street-level city block of Fulton Street on the famed cobblestones of The Seaport in Lower Manhattan. Our goods and our entertainment are made and launched exclusively for Live Rocket and will not be available or searchable on any other platform. Live Rocket subscribes to the notion where the entire shopping and entertainment experiences do not need to be completely re-imagined - the hallmarks of direct-selling; exclusivity, impulse and urgency to buy are built into our DNA. Live Rocket's brand partners, entertainers and personalities, one's already known, and others we will discover together, are from all over the globe and will be among the most diverse and story-driven ever offered. Live Rocket's content will include gaming, design competitive series, pop-culture news, and a growing stable of "only on LiveRocket '' documentary films and series. For more information, please go to www.LiveRocket.com

About Mercado Global

For nearly two decades, Mercado Global has transformed the lives of Indigenous women and their families in Central America. We thoughtfully design fashion accessories in partnership with our artisans and world-renowned retailers⁠⁠ —empowering the women who weave our collections and inspiring the women who wear them. Together, we have worked to make the fashion world more ethical, sustainable, and just —for all of us. For more information please visit www.mercadoglobal.org

