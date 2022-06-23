VIKING MARKS FLOAT OUT OF NEWEST OCEAN SHIP

Set to Debut in Early 2023, the Viking Saturn Meets Water for First Time

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced its newest ocean ship—the 930-guest Viking Saturn®—was "floated out," marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water. Scheduled to debut in April 2023, the Viking Saturn will spend her maiden season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and in Northern Europe.

Viking today announced its newest ocean ship—the 930-guest Viking Saturn—was “floated out,” marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

"It is always a proud day when a new Viking ship meets water for the first time and moves one step closer to joining her sister ships in our fleet," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "Together with Fincantieri, we have built the world's most elegant ocean vessels—and we look forward to welcoming our first guests on board the Viking Saturn when she is delivered next spring."

The traditional float out ceremony took place at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard and is significant because it denotes a ship moving into its final stage of construction. The float out of the Viking Saturn began at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time when the Viking team cut a cord that signalled water to flow into the ship's building dock. Following a two-day process that will set the Viking Saturn afloat, she will then be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out.

Viking's ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that can host 930 guests. The Viking Saturn will join the award-winning fleet of identical sister ships, which includes Viking Star®, Viking Sea®, Viking Sky®, Viking Orion®, Viking Jupiter®, Viking Venus® and Viking Mars® . The Viking Neptune® will be delivered in late 2022.

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests The Thinking Person's Cruise® in contrast to mainstream cruises. With more than 250 awards to its name, Viking has been rated the #1 River Cruise Line and #1 Ocean Cruise Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking has also been consistently rated the #1 ocean cruise line and one of the best river cruise lines in Travel + Leisure's "World's Best" Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen (right), pictured with Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri (left) while touring the new Viking Saturn during its float out ceremony at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

