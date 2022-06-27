Debevoise Adds Erez Liebermann as Data Strategy & Security Partner

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today that Erez Liebermann has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Data Strategy & Security (DSS) Group, where he will focus on leading complex, high-impact cyber-incident response matters for clients and advising on data-related regulatory requirements. Mr. Liebermann's arrival provides a considerable increase in bandwidth for what is already one of the legal industry's leading data practices, and which is seeing strong and growing client demand as a result of increased data breaches and enhanced regulatory scrutiny in the sector.

With decades of experience in cyber investigations and related data issues as a litigator, federal prosecutor and senior in-house counsel at a global insurance company, Mr. Liebermann regularly advises clients at the C-suite and board level on building strategies to reduce their regulatory and reputational risks relating to their data, and on navigating high-profile government investigations following data incidents. Mr. Liebermann will also serve as a strategic advisor to clients with regard to their AI governance and compliance programs, especially for clients in the financial services industry, which often have more specific and extensive needs in these areas.

Presiding Partner Michael Blair said, "As the needs of our clients continue to grow and evolve, we are strategically adding capabilities in key areas, including our industry-leading practice in helping clients facing cyber threats and data breaches. We have worked closely with Erez over the years and have admired his talents as an industry veteran, both on the advisory side and as an in-house lawyer, and we look forward to his important contributions to our clients and the firm."

Luke Dembosky, Co-Chair of the Data Strategy & Security Group, added, "Client demand for the firm's cyber incident response services has soared as companies navigate a whirlwind of rapidly evolving legal, investigative and business issues arising from data incidents, and grapple with increased regulatory scrutiny on cybersecurity, privacy and AI. The addition of Erez brings an industry powerhouse to our team of nearly 30 lawyers dedicated to data-related matters, and enables us to more easily handle multiple significant cyber breaches simultaneously."

Prior to joining Debevoise, Mr. Liebermann co-chaired the U.S. cybersecurity and privacy practice of another international law firm where he advised major companies on a broad range of data privacy and cybersecurity issues. Before that, Mr. Liebermann served as Chief Counsel of Cybersecurity & Privacy at Prudential, where he led the company's legal, regulatory and investigative matters on cyber, privacy, data science and artificial intelligence. In addition to his role as counsel, Mr. Liebermann built and managed Prudential's global technical incident response team and threat hunting team. He is also a former federal prosecutor and spent 10 years investigating and prosecuting global cyber and white collar crimes as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division and Chief of the Computer Hacking and IP Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. In that role he prosecuted the hackers responsible for the biggest credit and debit card data breach to date, as well as others responsible for stock manipulation via hacking, insider threats, and national security matters. Earlier in his career, Mr. Liebermann served as a law clerk to Chief Justice Deborah Portiz of the New Jersey Supreme Court and U.S. District Court Judge Faith Hochberg in Newark. He received his J.D. from Columbia Law School in 1999 and his B.S. in aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia in 1996.

Mr. Liebermann is frequently called upon by media to provide commentary and analysis of current events in the data and cyber fields, appearing on NBC and ABC, and quoted in leading newspapers. He is featured in the Wall Street Journal podcast, "Hack Me if You Can", which was released on June 10, 2022. He also serves on the New York State Cybersecurity Advisory Board.

Mr. Liebermann added: "I look forward to joining Debevoise, which combines a uniquely collaborative firm culture with a top-notch legal platform, and hope to work with my new colleagues to best serve our clients in an increasingly challenging data privacy and security environment."

With deep experience in leading cyber incidents and responses of all sizes and types, the Debevoise Data Strategy & Security Group is comprised of seasoned lawyers and former U.S. law enforcement officials, including Johanna Skrzypczyk, who rejoined the firm last year from the Bureau of Internet and Technology at the New York Attorney General's Office. Combining cybersecurity, privacy, artificial intelligence, business continuity, M&A diligence and data governance practices into one fully integrated, global practice, the group advises leading clients on responding to ransomware and other cybersecurity events, including regulatory inquiries and civil litigation. The Group also regularly assists clients with their overall data strategy, including how to manage, protect, and optimize their data, including through the use of artificial intelligence.

