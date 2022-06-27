Fosun International Places Third in "Best ESG" at Institutional Investor's "2022 All-Asia Executive Team" Rankings

HONG KONG, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International") received Institutional Investor's notice on 23 June that Fosun International achieved third place in "Best ESG" (buy-side) at Institutional Investor's "2022 All-Asia Executive Team" Rankings.

Institutional Investor is one of the most influential financial magazines in the world. Each year, the magazine invites certified analysts, fund managers and researchers from securities firms and financial institutions in Asia to evaluate the management teams of all listed companies in Asia.

This year, a record total of 4,854 buy-side fund managers and 670 sell-side analysts participated in the survey. Fosun International stood out from 138 nominated companies, fully demonstrating the capital market's recognition of Fosun International in corporate governance, business development, investor relations and social responsibility.

In 2022, Fosun enters into the 30 years of establishment. Adhering to the cultural values of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society", Fosun remains true to its original aspiration and has long been committed to closely linking its corporate development with the improvement of social well-being. Fosun continues to actively cooperate with its member companies to promote the implementation of ESG strategies, which has been recognized by many rating agencies.

In addition, the progress of various work has been highly recognized by external parties. In December 2021, MSCI upgraded Fosun's ESG rating to AA and Fosun became the only conglomerate in Greater China with an MSCI ESG rating of AA. In June 2022, FTSE Russell, the world's leading index company, announced the latest ESG rating results of Fosun. Fosun's FTSE Russell ESG rating has improved for two consecutive years, outperforming the industry average. Fosun also became a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time, which is a recognition of Fosun's ESG management and its commitment to the original aspiration of "Contribution to Society".

In order to ensure the smooth and continuous progress of ESG work, Fosun has established a top-down and long-term mechanism for ESG improvement. Fosun includes ESG management performance as an important evaluation factor in the Executive Directors' performance assessment and remuneration assessment. To strengthen the Board of Director's (the "Board") ESG management, Fosun has set up an ESG Executive Committee and an ESG Management Committee under the Board in overseeing the ESG development of the Group. For daily ESG management, it has set up an ESG Working Group to promote risk management and internal governance.

After 30 years of development, Fosun has developed four major business segments: Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing, and has grown into one of the few domestic enterprises that is equipped with global operations, investment capabilities, and accumulated profound technology and innovation capabilities. Against the backdrop of the volatile epidemic situation, complex and ever-changing domestic and foreign macroeconomic situations, and turbulent geopolitical landscape, Fosun continued to build four core competencies: FC2M (Fosun/Family Client-to-Maker) Ecosystem, Globalization 3.0, Innovation-driven, and FES (Fosun Entrepreneurship/Ecosystem System), and its profound intrinsic value is expected to gain increasing attention and recognition from the capital market.

In the future, Fosun will continue to upgrade its strategy, firmly fulfill the mission of "creating happier lives for families worldwide", stay committed to optimizing the Company's value and shareholders' interests to continuously give back to shareholders and society.

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing segments. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). In 2021, Fosun International's total revenue was RMB161.3 billion and total assets amounted to RMB806.4 billion. Fosun International ranks No.589 on the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 List, with a MSCI ESG rating of AA.

