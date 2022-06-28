Ariadne Labs Names John Maraganore to Advisory Board

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariadne Labs today announced John Maraganore, PhD, as a new member of its Advisory Board. In joining the Advisory Board, Dr. Maraganore will serve as a trusted advisor to Ariadne Labs' mission to save lives and reduce suffering.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the Advisory Board. With an incredible track record of innovation throughout his esteemed career, John will bring critical perspective to our work as we innovate for safer, more integrated, and equitable care for every patient everywhere," said Asaf Bitton, MD, MPH, Executive Director of Ariadne Labs.

Dr. Maraganore served as the founding CEO and a Director of Alnylam from 2002 to 2021, where he built and led the company from early platform research on RNA interference through global approval and commercialization of the first four RNAi therapeutic medicines. He continues to serve on the Alnylam Scientific Advisory Board.

Prior to Alnylam, Dr. Maraganore served as an officer and a member of the management team for Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and as Director of Molecular Biology and Director of Market and Business Development at Biogen, Inc. Previously, he was a scientist at ZymoGenetics, Inc. and the Upjohn Company.

Dr. Maraganore received his MS and PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Chicago. He is currently a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners, a Venture Advisor at Atlas Ventures, and an Executive Partner at RTW Investments. He is also Chair of the Board of Directors of Hemab Therapeutics and a member of the Board of Directors of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Beam Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, and the Biotechnology Industry Organization, where he was Chair from 2017-2019. In addition, he serves on the Board of the Termeer Foundation, as Chair of the n-Lorem Foundation Advisory Council, and as a strategic advisor to a number of innovative companies.

About Ariadne Labs

Ariadne Labs is a joint center for health systems innovation at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. With a mission to save lives and reduce suffering, our vision is that health systems equitably deliver the best possible care for every patient, everywhere, every time. We use human centered design, health systems implementation science, public health expertise, and frontline clinical care experience to design, test, and spread scalable systems-level solutions to some of health care's biggest problems. From developing checklists and conversation guides to fostering international collaborations and establishing global standards of measurement, our work has been accessed in more than 165 countries, touching hundreds of millions of lives.

