Bitcoin of America is Taking Local Businesses to the Next Level

Bitcoin of America, a popular digital currency exchange, is taking local businesses to the next level. Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). The popular operator has continued to expand their footprint across the USA. They are currently in 30 plus states and growing with 2,500 plus locations.

Bitcoin of America is changing the way we think of local businesses. Typically, you see traditional ATMs in stores, however Bitcoin of America is making it possible to have a Bitcoin ATM as well. You can find a Bitcoin of America ATM location in most major US cities. Most of their Bitcoin ATMS are open 24 hours and 7 days a week. Their locations are placed for convenience. This means that Bitcoin of America BTMs are usually located in places where you already shop. You can easily buy Bitcoin while you fill up a tank of gas or pick up groceries.

When you host with Bitcoin of America you have the opportunity to earn passive income, increase your foot traffic, and take advantage of free marketing services. Bitcoin of America handles everything from maintenance to installation services for the hardware required to run the machine. Bitcoin of America also offers 24-hour help-desk support. This support is for both the customer using the kiosk and to a hosting merchant.

Hosting a Bitcoin ATM gives your store a competitive advantage. When you work with Bitcoin of America you have the chance to offer your customers Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu to purchase. If you are interested in hosting a Bitcoin ATM location visit their host page to get started.

