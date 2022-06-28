Jennifer Hudner Joins NIC+ZOE

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIC+ZOE, the Boston-based women's clothing brand, is adding another industry standout to its team by appointing Jennifer Hudner Vice President of Marketing.

Hudner is a seasoned industry veteran with more than twenty years in fashion and retail: a multi-channel marketing executive known for brand building, consumer-led strategy, and creative development. Her previous position was Head of Direct-To-Consumer and Integrated Marketing at New Balance where she spearheaded phenomenal digital and retail growth.

NIC+ZOE's founder and Chief Creative Officer, Dorian Lightbown, sees the acquisition of Hudner as a coup for the female-led fashion brand. "Jen brings such creative talent to NIC+ZOE. I am so excited to work with her and look forward to building our brand vision together."

Just as thrilled is NIC+ZOE President Avra Myers, who had previously worked with Hudner at Myers' own A Ruby from 2013-2015.

"I had such a lovely experience working with Jen. She brings an infectious passion to her work and everywhere she's been, well, the results speak for themselves. When the opportunity to bring her to NIC+ZOE presented itself, I had no hesitation. Her energy, creativity, and shrewd business sense is a perfect fit. I can't wait to get started!"

For her part, Hudner is just as enthusiastic about the reunion and the opportunity.

"I am thrilled about joining NIC+ZOE. First off, I am excited to be returning to a female focused apparel brand with an important mission. With a solid team already in place, I look forward to accelerating the brand's forward momentum by driving greater awareness and acquiring new customers who don't yet know it's their new favorite label. And second, I will be reuniting with Avra: a mentor who shares my passion for product."

A brand that prides itself on a personal touch and devotion to detail, Hudner's blend of creativity and industry insight leaves the label poised for further success. Under her guidance, the company can look forward to helping women feel like their best selves with the perfect balance of style, comfort, and—naturally—just the right amount of fun.

About NIC+ZOE: Founded in 2006 by expert knitwear designer, Dorian Lightbown, NIC+ZOE is a brand that distinguishes itself by designing high-quality clothing that strikes the balance between comfort and style. Their mission is to create collections of clothing that enhance the lives of busy, multi-faceted women everywhere; offering clothing that is versatile, easy to wear, and stylish. NIC+ZOE is proud to partner with notable wholesale brands like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Stitch Fix as well as over 800 specialty stores across the country. Their collections are also available at NIC+ZOE stores and nicandzoe.com.

