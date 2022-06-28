New S2C Multi-FPGA Prototyping Software Eases the Pain

Prodigy Player Pro-7 Advances S2C's Auto-Partitioning, and System-Level Timing Analysis

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S2C, a leading global supplier of FPGA-based prototyping solutions for accelerated SoC verification, announced the release of its enriched prototyping software dubbed Prodigy Player Pro-7. The new software suite breaks out Player Pro-RunTime, to strengthen prototype platform control and hardware test for its high-capacity platforms; Player Pro-CompileTime, to enhance the automation of multi-FPGA partitioning and pre/post-partition timing analysis; and Player Pro-DebugTime, to improve the efficiency of multi-FPGA debug probing and trace viewing with S2C's class-leading MDM Pro debug tools.

Emphasizing large-scale SoC design prototyping, Player Pro-7 offers enhanced support for multi-FPGA implementations, including:

RTL Partitioning and Module Replication to support Parallel Design Compilation and reduce Time-to-Implementation

Pre/Post-Partition System-Level Timing Analysis for Increased Productivity

SerDes TDM Mode for Optimal Multi-FPGA Partition Interconnect and Higher Prototype Performance

Multi-FPGA prototyping has never been easy. Not in the early days of commercial FPGA prototyping products circa 1985 with relatively small FPGAs – and, not today with massive FPGAs like the Xilinx VU19P and the Intel Stratix GX 10M. The challenges are not merely the ever-growing chip design sizes but also the need to validate SoC software prior to first silicon. This Player Pro-7 software release heralds S2C's continued progress toward delivering an easier path to affordable, high capacity, high performance, high productivity FPGA prototyping solutions.

The new Player Pro-7 software enhancements are available for all S2C Prodigy Logic System and Logic Matrix prototype hardware platforms, speeding prototype implementation, and reducing overall time-to-prototyping. As S2C tracks the dynamic landscape of high-performance SoC design with increasing gate-counts, more frequent multi-core prototype implementations, and the exploding verification demands of software-dependent hardware, the new Player Pro-7 software clearly signals S2C's resolve to advance its position as a leading global supplier of FPGA-based prototyping solutions.

"The new improvements with our Player Pro-7 software will 'ease the pain' of implementing multi-FPGA prototypes and increase our customer's productivity", commented Toshio Nakama, CEO of S2C, Inc. "We're committed to our belief that, when it comes to multi-FPGA prototyping for large-scale designs, 'If we build it, they will come'".

"The combination of S2C's Prodigy Logic System hardware and Prodigy Player Pro software is a proven choice for accelerating system validation and software development. We applaud S2C's Player Pro-CompileTime software for its automated RTL-to-FPGA flow that delivers high performance and faster prototype implementation times compared with the previous generation Player Pro software." said Dr. Liewei Xu, General Manager at Fudan Microelectronics Group. "We are excited to see S2C's continued innovation in prototyping solutions, that delivers significant benefits to engineering projects and accelerates time-to-market."

Availability

The Player Pro-7 is available now. For more information, please contact your local S2C sales representative, or visit www.s2cinc.com

About S2C

S2C, is a global leader of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative SoC/ASIC designs. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2004. With over 500 customers and more than 4,000 systems installed, our highly qualified engineering team and customer-centric sales team understands our users' SoC development needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, Israel, Mainland China, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

