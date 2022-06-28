NEW SPIKED COCONUT WATER MAKES NATIONAL SPLASH

Osena Beverage Creates a Refreshing and Tropical Twist on Better-For-You Drinks

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osena Beverage, a new drinks company, today announced national availability of Osena, a spiked coconut water with a natural hint of sweetness. The ready-to-drink line expands the emerging Functional Beverage space, providing better-for-you options in a variety of flavors.

Osena is made using real coconut water with naturally occurring electrolytes, zero sugar and one hundred calories per 12 fluid ounce can at five percent ABV. "We wanted to create something that we thought was missing for those who wanted to enjoy today and feel good about tomorrow," said Co-Founder Chris Allen.

The company quietly launched its first two products, Pure Original and Exotic Pineapple, in the Northeastern region of the U.S., to ensure that the better-for-you choice was also a better-tasting one. "Surprisingly, we found that people who may not prefer the taste of coconut water by itself, overwhelmingly enjoyed the refreshing and tropical taste of Osena," said Co-Founder Vicente Surraco.

Based on the positive response it received, Osena launched their first variety pack, The Islands Collection, which includes three brand new, trending flavors to showcase the line's refreshing, tropical profile: Ripe Mango, Divine Guava and Lush Dragon Fruit. The Islands Collection is available nationally on drinkosena.com and at us.taprm.com.

Allen and Surraco founded Osena on the idea that in a world full of compromises and limitations, better-for-you options are more important than ever. The young company's spiked coconut water is a choice to feel good about because it uses natural ingredients and supports the environment. Today, Osena announced its commitment to One Percent for the Planet, whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to support environmental causes.

Osena Spiked Coconut Water is now available in an eight-can variety pack, The Islands Collection, featuring Exotic Pineapple, Ripe Mango, Divine Guava, and Lush Dragon Fruit flavors. Osena is also available in two single-flavor four-packs: Pure Original and Exotic Pineapple. Osena is available in-store in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland and nationwide via drinkosena.com.

About Osena:

Osena Beverage was founded in 2021 to solve the dilemma of how to enjoy today and feel good about tomorrow. The solution was ready-to-drink Osena spiked coconut water, available in refreshing, tropical flavors. Made with real coconut water, Osena offers naturally occurring electrolytes, zero sugar and one hundred calories at five percent ABV. For more information, visit drinkosena.com.

