Seniorlink Builds Leadership Team as Growth in Family Caregiving Accelerates in the U.S.

The Boston-based company, already the largest provider of family caregiving supports and services in the U.S., is expanding partnerships, products and services to fulfill growing demand for care of the aging and chronically ill in the home. Currently, one-third of the U.S. population – over 100 million people – are either family caregivers or are receiving care from a family member, and the numbers continue to climb.

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., the largest provider of family caregiving services in the U.S., today announced new management team members that will help lead the Boston-based company on a rapid expansion plan to meet accelerating demand for family caregiving services across the country.

Seniorlink Logo (PRNewsfoto/Seniorlink) (PRNewswire)

Currently, more than 100 million people – one-third of the U.S. population – are either family caregivers or are receiving care from a family member in the home, and that number is growing rapidly as a result of demographic trends, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an aging population.

Joining President and CEO Matt Marek, who took the helm of Seniorlink at the start of the year, are Eric Daniels in the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer; Cindy Hale as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer; and Nathan Maehren as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Together, the team brings decades of experience working with health plans on bringing innovative products to consumers; a deep understanding of the challenges facing the aging and chronically ill populations; and expertise leveraging technology to deliver user-centric applications and services.

"Seniorlink is ready to respond to an unprecedented challenge facing our nation: literally a tsunami in demand for healthcare services. While the growth rate of our nation's population is slowing, the need for caregiving services by our aging and chronically ill is expanding. As a pioneer with more than two decades of experience working with families across the country, Seniorlink is uniquely positioned to lead efforts to help families where they desire to receive services most, in the comfort of home," said Marek.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic made telehealth and virtual healthcare services commonplace, Seniorlink had developed and implemented a unique model of caregiver coaching that combined the human touch of professionals with the use of its proprietary app, Vela. Seniorlink's service model allowed the company to help thousands of families make an immediate, and seamless, transition to an exclusively virtual experience at the height of the pandemic, including the development of clinical protocols and recommendations that gave family members the information needed to care for loved ones with confidence.

Currently operating in 11 states in collaboration with both public and private payors, Seniorlink is expanding its portfolio of products and partnerships to reach more of the millions of family caregivers who are the primary point of care for loved ones with disabilities or a chronic illness such as Alzheimer's.

"Seniorlink team members feel a deep connection to humanity. We believe that family caregiving matters," said Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Hale. "With science and medicine enabling longer lifespans, and technology making it easier to connect professional care to the home, we will continue to innovate so that we can provide families with the high-quality products and services they need and deserve."

Bolstered by a fascination with the aging economy and the related growth in caregiving services, Hale brings deep expertise helping specialized care evolve through a modern ecosystem of engagement. Her approach to branding ties together the prospect and customer journey with the employee experience, driving state-of-the-art demand-building strategies.

She previously founded and led one of New England's fastest-growing advertising agencies, working with top brands in healthcare, hospitality and retail, including Benchmark Senior Living, Mass. General Hospital, Bermuda Dept. of Tourism, Fairmont Resorts, TJ Maxx and National Geographic. She's served in leadership positions at Boston Children's Hospital and Walden Behavioral Care, and most recently was Vice President of Brand, Marketing, Communications and Sales Enablement at AlerisLife, one of the largest senior living companies in the U.S.

"The solid foundation that Seniorlink has built is now providing us with the opportunity to create new ways for people to come together, in a trusted community of caregiving, to serve the needs of our loved ones," Daniels said. "We are committed to the health and well-being of the communities we serve, and we are focused on ensuring that more family caregivers and their loved ones are provided with the supports and services they need to care at home, with confidence."

As Chief Growth Officer, Daniels oversees Seniorlink's growth strategy, seeking families and caregivers who would benefit most from the vast array of support services the company provides. Daniels spent most of his career at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, where he led the sales strategy to retain and grow membership in the Commercial, Medicare and Individual markets. Prior to joining Seniorlink, he served as Chief Growth Officer at Learn to Live and Further. He served in the U.S. Navy and is a veteran of the Gulf War.

"With the unique ecosystem of human touch and technology that Seniorlink already has in place, we can focus on finding new ways of delivering an experience that is even more personalized to the individual needs of family caregivers and their loved ones," Maehren said. "We can provide not only a best-in-class digital health experience, but a high-quality caregiver health experience that supports their emotional as well as their functional needs as they care for their loved ones."

As SVP and Chief Product and Technology Officer, Maehren oversees the development of innovative technical solutions to address barriers to care, which enables Seniorlink to support more family caregivers. Prior to joining Seniorlink, Maehren served as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at the YMCA of the North in Minneapolis, the third-largest YMCA association in the world. He has also developed technology strategies for companies including Target, Carlson Marketing Worldwide, Deloitte Consulting and Cargill.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a technology-enabled care management company dedicated to supporting family caregivers who help to keep care at home. Seniorlink combines Vela, the company's proprietary care collaboration app, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated care teams that work in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's care management solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. More information on the company can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seniorlink, Inc.