Tronox Issues 2021 Sustainability Report

STAMFORD, Conn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced the publication of its 2021 sustainability report: "Brilliant Transformation." The report details the significant steps taken over the last year to advance its leadership role in sustainability and protecting the environment:

Accelerated its targets to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Entered an agreement for renewable solar energy in South Africa , which will reduce Tronox's global GHG emissions intensity approximately 13 percent from the 2019 baseline.

Restructured its Board to designate a committee with specific responsibility for sustainability oversight.

Aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting.

"This year, we set new goals and commitments to achieve a brilliant transformation and empowered our people to seek opportunities to achieve them," said Melissa Zona, senior vice president, chief sustainability and human resources officer. "The ESG targets we set in last year's report were our first public targets and were done as steps toward achieving carbon neutrality. Just one year later, we are updating and accelerating these targets, enabled by successes across the organization."

Tronox commits to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The Company's initial goal to reduce GHG emissions intensity (compared to 2019 baseline) by 15% by 2025 has been increased to 35%. The initial goal of 35% by 2030 has been updated to 50%.

Tronox intends to reduce the amount of waste that it sends to landfills by 15% in 2025 and 25% in 2030, with zero waste to external dedicated landfills by 2050.

Tronox is targeting a goal of zero injuries, zero incidents, and zero harm by building capabilities in its people, plants, and processes.

Tronox is striving to improve gender balance and diversity of its workforce, leadership and succession planning in order to build a workplace that is even more representative of its local communities and where all people feel valued, represented and respected.

"Tronox has always been focused on ESG initiatives, taking responsibility to be a good global citizen," said Jean-François Turgeon, co-chief executive officer. "We take an integrated approach to how sustainability supports our priority to grow our business and to do so in a way that creates lasting value for all of our stakeholders, while preserving the privilege to operate every single day."

John D. Romano, co-chief executive officer, added, "As the largest vertically integrated titanium dioxide producer, we believe it is our responsibility to operate with the end in mind. Sustainability and ESG are core to our business strategy and embedded throughout the organization. We are proud of the progress we have made this year and will continue to strive to incorporate sustainability into everything we do at Tronox."

The 2021 sustainability report is available at https://www.tronox.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/061322_FINAL-1_Sustainability_Report.pdf.

