GAM Investments Streamlines Risk Management with Bloomberg Buy-side Workflow Solutions

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that GAM Investments, a leading independent pure-play asset manager, has adopted an integrated suite of Bloomberg buy-side workflow solutions to streamline risk and portfolio management across the enterprise. The suite provides GAM with the ability to seamlessly manage market risk exposure and liquidity and investment risk, notably with Bloomberg's new factor risk models.

Buy-side firms are increasingly looking for a technology partner that can help them manage portfolios and risks in a flexible and transparent way, generate alpha for clients and ensure they stay resilient in various market conditions.

Bloomberg's integrated buy-side workflow solutions enable GAM's traders, portfolio and risk managers to seamlessly manage strategies and portfolios throughout the full risk management process from pre-trade, intraday and end of day, to regulatory reporting. The offering covers asset classes ranging from simple cash assets to the most complex bespoke structures. It provides GAM with consistent and consolidated pricing and valuation services to assess and manage market risk exposure through a full revaluation engine, as well as liquidity and portfolio risks in all market environments.

David Dowsett, Head of Investment at GAM, said: "By working with Bloomberg we have access to robust and easily scalable solutions that enable us to streamline our risk management processes across asset classes and portfolios. This also helps us to facilitate even greater collaboration between teams, resulting in efficiencies from better decision-making to deeper insights."

Jose Ribas, Global Head of Risk and Pricing at Bloomberg, said: "Bloomberg's offering combines multiple complementary solutions – pricing, risk analytics, market data – that amount to much more than the sum of those parts. We're pleased to work with GAM Investments to provide them with our robust and flexible solutions, powered by the depth and quality of data and analytics that is synonymous with Bloomberg."

The solutions adopted by GAM include:

MARS, Bloomberg's Multi Asset Risk System, a suite of risk management solutions delivered on the Terminal and via APIs that enables front office, risk and collateral professionals to analyze trading and investment portfolios, manage portfolio exposure and market risk.

LQA, its Liquidity Assessment solution, uses Bloomberg's robust financial datasets to provide a quantitative evaluation of market liquidity that is calibrated daily to quickly capture changing market conditions across multiple asset classes. The solution is also available "as a Service" to enable seamless integration of liquidity analytics throughout an enterprise facilitating regulatory compliance, and enhanced risk management and investment processes.

PORT Enterprise, its multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution, which GAM has been using since 2020, allowing the firm to benefit from the new MAC3 GRM (multi-asset class global risk model), an advanced suite of risk factor models that delivers forecast accuracy for all types of portfolios, universes, and investment styles.

About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries, and private investors through three businesses: Investment Management, Fund Management Services and Wealth Management. GAM employed 605 FTEs in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan, and Lugano as at 31 December 2021. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has AuM of CHF 94.8 billion (USD 103 billion) as at 31 March 2022.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

