InventHelp Inventor Develops New Design for a Washer and Dryer (BEC-156)

Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved washer and dryer to provide optimum convenience when doing laundry," said an inventor, from Hyde Park, Mass., "so I invented the ALL IN ONE WASH. My design would prevent wet clothes from sitting while waiting to be transferred to the dryer."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a new design for a clothes washer and dryer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transfer the clothes from the washer to the dryer. As a result, it could enhance freshness. It also helps to save space within a laundry room or other space. The invention features a convenient and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-design-for-a-washer-and-dryer-bec-156-301575225.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire.