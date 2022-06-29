Texas Homeowner Assistance Program Exceeds $50 Million in Assistance Distributed, Over 7,000 Texas Households Provided with Home Loan and Property Tax Relief

AUSTIN, Texas , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) surpassed $50 million in home loan and related housing expense payments distributed to over 7,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund (TXHAF), eligible Texans affected by the pandemic can catch up on past-due home loan, property tax, property insurance and homeowner or condo association payments.

TXHAF logo (PRNewswire)

"I've had a pretty rough couple of years, and I am grateful to get some help that I desperately needed to stay in my home," Vicki Drake, Angelina County homeowner said. "The Texas Homeowner Assistance application was very straightforward, and I even got a call from an agent who helped me upload the required documents. I've already recommended the program to several people."

Through TXHAF, eligible applicants can receive up to $65,000 in assistance for loans secured for manufactured housing, traditional home mortgages, and contracts for deed or land contract. Of the $65,000, up to $25,000 could be used to pay past due property taxes, homeowners' insurance and homeowner association fees. The total amount of assistance per household cannot exceed $65,000.

To qualify, homeowners must have a household income at or below 100% of the Area Median Income or 100% of the U.S. Median Income, whichever is greater. They also must have experienced a qualified financial hardship such as an increase in expenses or loss of income after January 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Full eligibility criteria is available at TexasHomeownerAssistance.com.

TXHAF is not only helping thousands of Texas homeowners in need, but also county governments across the state recover delinquent property taxes.

"Several people in our community have lost family members, lost their jobs and have gotten sick, so they have fallen behind on their mortgages and property taxes. This has been an amazing program to help those taxpayers," Maria O. Pasillas, El Paso tax assessor said. "I've heard from many citizens who are pleased with how easy it is to apply and get through on the phone for help with the application. I'm sure there are many more of our citizens out there who need assistance, and I encourage them to apply."

TDHCA still has over $600 million available and waiting for those in need. Homeowners can review the program eligibility criteria and apply online at TexasHomeownerAssistance.com. TDHCA is also contracting with intake centers throughout the state for this program so homeowners can get in-person help with the application process. Intake centers and locations will be announced soon.

"We encourage Texas homeowners in need of assistance to take advantage of this opportunity," explained Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA's executive director. "We know many Texans were affected financially by the pandemic, and we're doing our utmost to get them back on stable financial ground."

For questions, the call center is staffed Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m and can be reached toll free at 833-651-3874. Help is available in multiple languages.

About the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is committed to expanding fair housing choice and opportunities for Texans through the administration and funding of affordable housing and homeownership opportunities, weatherization, and community-based services with the help of for-profits, nonprofits, and local governments. For more information about fair housing, funding opportunities, or services in your area, please visit www.tdhca.state.tx.us or the Learn about Fair Housing in Texas page.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs