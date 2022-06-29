The Tom Joyner Foundation and BetMGM Offer Executive Series to HBCU Students

Virtual registration open to HBCU students nationwide in Fall 2022

DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tom Joyner Foundation, a driving force behind scholarship distribution and fundraising for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, are partnering to offer an Executive Series to HBCUs nationwide beginning this Fall. The partnership will offer HBCU students the opportunity to network with BetMGM executives and navigate the recruitment process in preparation for career opportunities at the company after graduation.

"Our goal has been to keep students in school, and it is critical that we ensure their success after graduation through phenomenal partnerships with organizations such as BetMGM," said Joyner, Founder of The Tom Joyner Foundation.

The Executive Series will consist of executive-student panels, professional resume critiques, and job interview preparation. The workshops will help graduating seniors pursue roles in HR, Finance, Legal, Marketing, Product Design and more.

Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM said, "We're proud to partner with The Tom Joyner Foundation in working with HBCU students to help them identify pathways to successful careers. Our goal at BetMGM is to promote equitable candidate experiences and an inclusive working environment."

HBCU students can find more information and RSVP for the Executive Series on The Tom Joyner Foundation website starting this Fall. Tom Joyner Foundation's partnership with BetMGM is an extension of the Foundation's mission to provide career opportunities for students.

About The Tom Joyner Foundation

The Tom Joyner Foundation was founded in 1998 as the brainchild of the former nationally syndicated radio personality, Tom Joyner. The mission of the Foundation is to support historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships, endowments, and capacity-building enhancements. The Foundation has provided necessary support to every HBCU in its 20+ year history to help sustain and preserve the legacies of these valuable institutions. Through fundraising and donor development initiatives, over $69 million has been raised to support more than 32,000 students attending HBCUs. Additionally, the Foundation has recommended internships, offered matching grant support, and career development to deserving students.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands, including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino, and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

