Checkers® & Rally's® (Literally) Rallies America to Move National French Fry Day to, Well, a 'Friday'

TAMPA, Fla.,, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, is boldly taking a stand this National French Fry Day. The beloved holiday strangely falls on a Wednesday this year, and Checkers & Rally's believes "Fry Day" should always be on a Friday (obviously). Fry lovers across the nation are asked to "rally" together and visit FryDaytoFriday.com starting today to sign a petition and make their voices heard.

Currently, National Fry Day takes place annually on July 13, as designated by the National Day Calendar. Checkers & Rally's – whose Famous Seasoned Fries are recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – identi-fries this major misstep in holiday lore and calls upon Mr. Marlo Anderson, the founder of the National Day Calendar, to permanently change the date of the fry-tastic holiday to the second Friday of July starting next year (and forevermore).

In recognition of universal fry love and support, anyone who signs the "Fry Day To Friday" petition will instantly receive a digital coupon valid for a free medium order of Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries (no purchase necessary), redeemable now through Friday, July 15, 2022.

"The last time National Fry Day fell on a Friday was exactly 15 years ago, which I find to be a total fry fail," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Not having the beloved holiday fall on Fridays just doesn't make sense. I hereby call on all fry fans to sign our petition and help us right this wrong, now and forever. Plus when you sign the petition, you get free medium fries on us – it's a win-win. To Mr. Anderson, I say 'move National Fry Day to a Friday!' America's eyes (and fries) are on you."

Join the movement and sign the petition at FryDaytoFriday.com. For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit Checkers.com.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

