ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS RANDALL LEFF AND BYRON MOLDO NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES" BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff and Partner Byron Moldo have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' by the Los Angeles Times in its second annual Business of Law magazine. The special supplement spotlights professionals who have exhibited noteworthy achievements over the last two years, including client successes, leadership within the community, board affiliations and industry accomplishments.

Leff co-manages the firm, serves on its Executive Committee and is a Partner in its Litigation Department. Leff has built his reputation by developing innovative strategies that recognize the relationship between the immediate legal and the long-term goals of the business. Whether it be litigating a multi-state class action matter involving more than $100 million, resolving a business dispute before the case is filed, or strategizing business expansion, Leff brings his imagination and tenacity to each matter and consistently delivers exceptional results. The feature states that "his clients value his consistently customized, high-quality legal services with his signature enthusiasm, creativity, and passion."

Moldo also serves on the firm's Executive Committee and chairs the firm's Bankruptcy, Receivership and Creditors' Rights Department. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Moldo's entire legal career has specialized in bankruptcy, receivership, assignments for the benefit of creditors, and all aspects of insolvency. He regularly serves as a Receiver in state and federal court cases, as an assignee for the benefit of creditors, and as a fiduciary in other court-supervised matters. He also represents creditors' committees and secured creditors, and has been appointed as a Disbursing Agent, Chapter 11 Plan Confirmation Agent and to serve in other fiduciary capacities. In addition, a substantial portion of his work consists of serving as general or special counsel to receivers, bankruptcy trustees, and other fiduciaries.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

