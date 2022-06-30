SCALI RASMUSSEN'S CHRISTIAN SCALI AND HALBERT RASMUSSEN NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES"

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali and Shareholder Halbert Rasmussen are recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' in the Los Angeles Times' second annual Business of Law magazine. The special supplement spotlights professionals who have exhibited noteworthy achievements over the last two years, including client successes, leadership positions within their firm and community at large, board affiliations and recognitions.

Scali has a diverse litigation practice that includes advice and counsel and complex litigation involving franchise disputes, lender liability, reinsurance, and flooring disputes, consumer finance, consumer and wage and hour class actions, high stakes employment litigation, trade secret misappropriation, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes. The feature adds, "Scali is known throughout the state of California for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law resulting, among other things, in the disbarment of consumer advocates, Trevor Law Group, and for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry, In re Vehicle Lease Document Cases."

Rasmussen is a skilled litigator who delivers wins for his clients in matters regarding franchise disputes, complex multi-party claims arising out of dealership buy-sell agreements and breach of contract matters, among others. The feature states that Rasmussen, "uses his franchise and distribution law skills to help clients meet their goals, avoid litigation, and maintain harmonious relations with their franchisors." Rasmussen also defends clients when they are accused of violating regulatory requirements, and helps them with policies and procedures to achieve regulatory compliance.

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

View original content:

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen