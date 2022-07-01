Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FCA Reports Second-quarter 2022 US Sales

Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • U.S. total sales decline 16%; retail sales down 24%
  • Chrysler brand total U.S. sales increase 95% versus same quarter last year
  • Total U.S. sales for the Jeep® Compass rise 54% over same quarter last year
  • Total U.S. sales for the Jeep Grand Cherokee rise 12% over same quarter last year
  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S.
  • Dodge Charger total U.S. sales rise 3% versus same quarter last year
  • Ram brand's commercial shipments rise 9% over same period last year
  • Total commercial shipments in Q2 2022 rise 13% versus same quarter last year
FCA US LLC had sales of 408,521 vehicles in this year's second quarter. Overall, total U.S. and retail sales for the second quarter declined 16% and 24%, respectively. Total commercial shipments in the second quarter rose 13% versus the same quarter last year.
"We continue to see strong demand for our vehicles. While there are certainly industry supply constraints, our dealers are working hard to satisfy the needs of every customer," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer have successfully launched with sales continuing to grow, sales of the all-new Jeep® Grand Cherokee, Jeep Compass continue to see high sales volumes CYTD, and Ram brand's retail and fleet demand for its commercial products remains incredibly strong." 
Total sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee were up 12% and retail sales up 13%. Total U.S. sales for the Jeep Compass rose 54% and its retail sales increased 54% year over year.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S., accounted for 10,861 (20%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales.
The Chrysler brand's total U.S. sales rose 95%, with the Chrysler Pacifica up 143% versus the same quarter last year. The Chrysler brand and Pacifica Q2 sales increase was driven by increased fleet sales due a backlog of orders. Pacifica plug-in hybrid accounted for 4,095 (13%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales.
Total U.S. sales of the Dodge Charger rose 3% versus the same quarter last year.
Ram brand's total commercial shipments are up a combined 9% versus the previous second quarter.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2022









Q2 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

21,927

14,195

54 %

46,335

34,154

36 %

Wrangler

53,946

69,020

-22 %

99,497

118,666

-16 %

Gladiator

20,845

29,962

-30 %

38,757

48,784

-21 %

Cherokee

9,278

29,235

-68 %

19,357

67,158

-71 %

Grand Cherokee

59,252

52,726

12 %

134,369

107,924

25 %

Renegade

7,263

15,297

-53 %

17,253

31,294

-45 %

Wagoneer

10,220

0

New

17,275

0

New

Grand Wagoneer

3,932

0

New

7,101

0

New

JEEP BRAND

186,665

210,439

-11 %

379,946

407,984

-7 %

Ram P/U

117,867

164,232

-28 %

244,983

313,068

-22 %

ProMaster Van

15,961

18,129

-12 %

25,289

29,009

-13 %

ProMaster City

4,044

5,389

-25 %

5,753

8,593

-33 %

RAM BRAND

137,872

187,750

-27 %

276,025

350,670

-21 %

200

0

2

-100 %

2

3

-33 %

300

4,837

5,668

-15 %

7,582

11,062

-31 %

Pacifica

32,097

13,229

143 %

58,463

47,571

23 %

CHRYSLER BRAND

36,934

18,900

95 %

66,047

58,637

13 %

Dart

0

1

-100 %

1

2

-50 %

Charger

23,020

22,363

3 %

38,459

42,103

-9 %

Challenger

14,558

15,052

-3 %

25,682

30,148

-15 %

Viper

1

0


1

2

-50 %

Journey

45

5,885

-99 %

156

12,765

-99 %

Caravan

3

1,158

-100 %

21

2,867

-99 %

Durango

6,090

17,855

-66 %

20,439

38,415

-47 %

DODGE  BRAND

43,718

62,314

-30 %

84,761

126,302

-33 %

500

0

8

-100 %

1

12

-92 %

500L

2

84

-98 %

3

153

-98 %

500X

245

403

-39 %

578

668

-13 %

Spider

2

396

-99 %

7

873

-99 %

FIAT BRAND

249

891

-72 %

589

1,706

-65 %

Giulia

1,179

2,219

-47 %

2,324

4,284

-46 %

Alfa 4C 

0

43

-100 %

1

67

-99 %

Stelvio

1,904

2,756

-31 %

4,049

5,313

-24 %

ALFA ROMEO

3,083

5,018

-39 %

6,374

9,664

-34 %

FCA US LLC

408,521

485,312

-16 %

813,742

954,963

-15 %

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control. 

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fca-reports-second-quarter-2022-us-sales-301579770.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.