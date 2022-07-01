Internova Travel Group Names Simon Brooks President of Bonotel Exclusive Travel

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the world, announced that Simon Brooks has been named President of Bonotel Exclusive Travel.

Bonotel is a leading inbound marketing and distribution partner of branded and boutique luxury hotel rooms to international business-to-business clients and has very strong relationships with most of the major tour operators worldwide. Bonotel is part of the Travel Leaders Group division of Internova. Brooks will report to Travel Leaders Group President John Lovell, starting on July 5.

"We've known Simon for a long time and are excited to bring him on board," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group. "From his many years at British Airways, he brings a deep and extensive knowledge of the travel industry and an expansive network of contacts. He is a proven leader, and we are confident that he will be a great fit for this business."

In his new role, Brooks will leverage his industry knowledge to identify trends in the marketplace, create new content, build on Bonotel's current relationships with hotels and resorts, boutique properties, villas and other accommodations throughout North America, and market them to tour operators and travel advisors worldwide.

"Having worked closely with many clients and suppliers, Simon will also help ensure that our network of more than 70,000 travel advisors can benefit from Bonotel's preferred rates and services," O'Hara added.

Previously, Brooks was Chief Commercial Officer for a sports events business, The Icons Series, where he led all sales and revenue generation activities. He also had responsibility for client and supplier relationships.

Brooks has over two decades of commercial leadership experience in the airline industry. Having led teams in the Leisure and Corporate sectors in the UK, his most recent position was the Senior Vice President of Sales North America for British Airways, leading the Atlantic Joint Business team alongside American Airlines and Iberia. Earlier in his career, Brooks held numerous airline operations positions in Eastern Europe opening new destinations for British Airways.

About Bonotel Exclusive Travel

Bonotel Exclusive Travel, part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, is a leading inbound marketing and distribution partner of both branded and boutique luxury hotel rooms to a longstanding base of international B2B clients. The Company works with a network of more than 10,000 hotel partners and provides seamless electronic distribution to more than 1,500 international tour operators through the Company's IT platform. Bonotel was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

egaerlan@internova.com

212-944-1125

