Jeep® Brand Salutes US Military With Special Limited-edition Freedom Package for 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler

As a tribute to U.S. military members, the Jeep® brand is offering a military-themed, special limited-edition Freedom package for the 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler, featuring military-themed exterior and interior design cues. The Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to military charities with every Freedom edition sold. (PRNewswire)

Jeep® brand offers Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions to honor servicemen and servicewomen

Military-themed exterior and interior design cues include an Oscar Mike badge, as well as an American flag decal

Winch-capable steel front bumper and steel rock rails

Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to military charities with every Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom edition sold

Orders for 2023 Freedom special editions are available this month for a limited time

"With our 1941 origins rooted in the military, we at the Jeep brand are proud of our heritage, and the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions are a tribute to all the servicemen and servicewomen," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Through these special editions, this Fourth of July we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and support those who have served and continue to serve."

The Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special-edition vehicles include capability enhancements and unique exterior features, such as an Oscar Mike badge on the rear tailgate/swing gate. The 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions also feature LED headlamps and fog lamps, body-color fender flares, winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, black wheels and accents and an American flag decal along the side of each vehicle. Inside, the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions boast leather-trimmed cloth seats and black accent stitching.

All active and recently retired service members also qualify for $500 military bonus cash for 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions.

Available for a limited time, orders will open for both Freedom special editions later this month, with vehicles scheduled to start arriving to Jeep dealers in time for Veterans Day. The Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions are available on the Sport S trim at a package price of $3,295.

Both Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions come standard with the Jeep Wave customer service program. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

