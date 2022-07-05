TransPerfect Supports French Release of "Son of the South" with Dubbing and Subtitling Services

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it was chosen by Star Invest Films for dubbing and subtitling services to enable the release of its film, Son of the South in France as Un fils du Sud. Work was completed by TransPerfect's AGM Factory division, which is part of the MediaNEXT suite of media globalization solutions.

Son of the South is a film based on an autobiographical account of a man who grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, during the Civil Rights Movement.

TransPerfect and Star Invest Films, a French film distribution company, partnered over the past three years to bring multiple localized films to new markets, such as:

Un fils du Sud , 2022 ( Son of the South )

Wild Men, 2021 ( Vilmænd )

D'Artagnan et les Trois Mousquetaires , 2021 ( Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds )

Mission Paradis, 2019 ( Come as You Are )

Relic, 2020

"Star Invest Films is proud of the dubbing, subtitling, and other work we've done with TransPerfect and the AGM Factory team. This collaboration has created fantastic content and a partnership with TransPerfect across Son of the South and other projects," said Grégory Ouaniche, General Manager at Star Invest Films France.

TransPerfect's AGM Factory team, operated by General Manager Yann Legay, is a French provider of image and audio services for content distributors, broadcasters, and film studios. AGM's portfolio includes acclaimed clients and feature films that the company has helped localize, many of which have gone on to premiere at renowned film festivals and receive prestigious awards.

In joining the TransPerfect family of companies in 2019 as part of the MediaNEXT division, AGM supplemented its traditional dubbing and subtitling operations with a full AI-powered suite of cloud-based tools that automate and simplify workflows for adapting media for audiences worldwide. This includes subtitling, voiceover, and dubbing solutions that utilize machine learning and offer remote production capabilities.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Star Invest Films to help them bring new productions, such as the award-winning Son of the South, to new audiences."

About AGM Factory

AGM is a global post-production and sound recording company with studios in Paris and Rennes, France. Today, it provides a comprehensive range of post-production services for the film industry. The company's expertise lies in rush management, image editing, sound editing, foleys, sound mixing, post-sync/ADR, dubbing, subtitling, audio description, EMS (subtitling for deaf and hard of hearing), DCP, and manufacture and quality check of deliverables.

To find out more about AGM Factory and the services they offer, visit: www.agmfactory.com

About MediaNEXT

MediaNEXT is TransPerfect's specialized media division that offers a wide variety of media globalization solutions for international storytelling.

MediaNEXT's hybrid model for media localization leverages a cloud-based technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. MediaNEXT's unique media solutions are supported by state-of-the-art technology and deliver top-quality translation, subtitling, voiceover, dubbing, and accessibility services to many of the world's most renowned brands.

To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/medianext.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

